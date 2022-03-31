Betfred Manchester United vs Leicester Betting Offer: £60 Free Bets For Premier League clash

The Premier League is back after the international break with a clash between Manchester United and Leicester City that could prove critical in the race for European places come the end of the campaign.

How to Claim the Betfred Manchester United vs Leicester Betting Offer?

Claiming the Betfred Manchester United vs Leicester betting offer couldn’t be easier and it can be redeemed by following the steps below:

Click here to sign up to Betfred using the code BETFRED60 Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of evens or higher You will then receive £60 in Free Bets to use on Manchester United vs Leicester and other games as well as the Betfred casino

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred Betting Offers: Bet £10 on Manchester United vs Leicester Get £60 in Bet Credits

Betfred’s fantastic Manchester United vs Leicester betting offer promises to reward punters with £30 in free bet credits to wager on any Premier League match within seven days of signing up. You will also receive £10 lotto credit and 50 free spins (20p per spin).

New UK customers only. Register (excl. 09/04/22). Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration.

First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement.

Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred Manchester United vs Leicester betting preview and betting tips

Manchester United are in a difficult position ahead of their meeting with Leicester, knowing that any points dropped at Old Trafford this weekend will signal a significant setback in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Leicester, meanwhile, are still campaigning in the Europa League and may have one eye on their upcoming quarter-final 1st leg tie against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

With 14 points separating the Red Devils in sixth place from the Foxes in 10th, the home team should be the more motivated in this fixture as they look to overhaul Arsenal and Tottenham.

Interestingly, Leicester have won the last three meetings between the two sides. Brendan Rodgers’ team have recorded 4-2 and 1-2 wins in the last two Premier League clashes and also knocked United out of the FA Cup last season.

But United players fared well over the international break, particularly Bruno Fernandes, who scored twice for Portugal to seal their place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Manchester United vs Leicester betting tip: Manchester United to win and both teams to score at 7/4 with Betfred

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred review: Should You Claim the Manchester United vs Leicester Offer?

One of the original bookmakers, Betfred have earned their nickname of the ‘Bonus King’. The fact that they are offering one of the most generous sign up offers of £60 is proof that they are worthy of your attention.

For Manchester United vs Leicester, newcomers will be able to claim £60 in free bets to spend on the event, providing each bettor with plenty of opportunities to make bank at the bookmaker’s expense.

Honestly, there isn’t much to not like about this site when it comes to football betting. You’d be doing yourself a bigger disservice by not signing up, in our estimations at least.

More Premier League Betting Offers & Free Bets