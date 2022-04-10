Betfred Man City vs Liverpool Betting Offer: £60 Football Free Bets

Manchester City will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Liverpool this Sunday. Betfred are offering a lucrative offer for their customers and here is how you can claim it.
Claim the Betfred Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer
How to Claim the Betfred Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer?
Betfred are offering £60 worth of free bets, follow the instructions below and claim your free bets.
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive £60 of Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Best Free Bet Offers
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Betfred Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
Here are the terms and conditions of the Betfred bonus for the Manchester City vs Liverpool clash on Sunday.
- No promo code required
- Promotion for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Betfred Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting
Manchester City will feel that they can have one hand on the Premier League trophy if they can beat Liverpool this Sunday and the Reds will be desperate to climb to the top of the table with a win.
Both sides are in impressive form right now and they have the quality to beat each other. On current form, they might cancel each other out but this is a game with a lot at stake and Betfred have a fantastic free bet on offer. Sign up to the bookmaker by clicking the link below and claim the free bet bonus.
Betfred Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Acca Insurance
Betfred are offering users the chance to claim up to £10 of their stake back as cash if their five plus-fold accumulator loses by just one selection for Premier League matches.
Key T&Cs:
- 5-folds or greater must be placed prior to the start of the matches to qualify.
- Straight accumulator bets only. Permutation bets do not count towards this offer.
- The maximum Cash return is £10 (or currency equivalent) per person per day.
- Applies to selected football matches taking place on or before 31/05/2022.
- If any of your accumulator selections are abandoned, postponed or voided, leaving you with less than 5 selections you will not qualify for this offer.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Betfred Review: Should You Claim the Manchester City vs Liverpool Offer?
Users looking to bet on the high octane Premier League clash must look to take advantage of the bonuses on offer this weekend.
Claim the fantastic Manchester City vs Liverpool Betfred offer by simply heading over to the sportsbook using a link from this page. Sign up, make a deposit and then proceed with a qualifying bet. The terms and conditions of the free bet bonuses have been listed here.
More Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets