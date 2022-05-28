Betfred Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offer | £60 Champions League Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, we have found a fantastic offer from Betfred who are giving new customers £60 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Betfred Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offer?

Betfred have one of the best welcome offer of any bookmaker, with £60 worth of free bets up for grabs to customers who are yet to sign up, and it couldn’t be simpler to redeem. Check it out our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to sign up to Betfred. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater. Receive £60 worth of free bets.

Betfred Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Luckily for you, we have done all the hard work by studying the terms and conditions of the offer, which can be found below.

No promo code required.

Promotion for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

Betfred Champions League Final Betting

It is Champions League final day on Saturday as Liverpool go head-to-head with Real Madrid at the Stade de France, in a rematch of 2018’s final in Kyiv.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a magical knockout run to reach the final, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to setting up a date with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have enjoyed somewhat of an easier ride, facing Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages and will be seen as the fresher side heading into the showdown.

Liverpool are indeed the favourites, floating around a price of evens and will look to avenge their Premier League final day heartbreak with a third trophy this season to put alongside the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

There is a possibility that Thiago could miss Saturday’s match after a muscular injury forced the Spaniard to be substituted at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Wolves. Fabinho is also a doubt, but is expected to suit up and be amongst the squad.

Whatever way you think this one may go, be sure to sign up to Betfred using their welcome offer to explore the markets ahead of match day.

Betfred Champions League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Insurance

Customers already with Betfred can take advantage of their Acca Insurance.

To qualify, place an accumulator with five folds or more and if one leg lets you down, Betfred will give users their cash back up to £10.

Key T&Cs:

5-folds or greater must be placed prior to the start of the matches to qualify. Straight accumulator bets only. Permutation bets do not count towards this offer. The maximum Cash return is £10 (or currency equivalent) per person per day. Applies to selected football matches taking place on or before 31/05/2022. If any of your accumulator selections are abandoned, postponed or voided, leaving you with less than 5 selections you will not qualify for this offer.

Betfred Review: Should You Claim the Betfred Champions League Final Betting Offer?

If you believe yourself to be somewhat of a prophet, get registered with Betfred well ahead of kick-off to explore the plethora of markets they have available. It is worthy to note that the bonus can be used across their sportsbook.