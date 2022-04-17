Countries
Betfred Irish Grand National Betting Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Betfred Irish Grand National Betting Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Claim the Betfred Irish Grand National Betting Offer

A stellar day of racing from Fairyhouse sees some of the best horses in training head to Ireland for the Irish Grand National Chase. We’ve teamed up with Betfred to give readers a cracking £60 free bet to use on the Irish Grand National from Fairyhouse.

How to Claim the Betfred Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer?

It couldn’t be easier to claim the Irish Grand National betting offer with the guys at Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred – use code BETFRED60 when doing so
  2. Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
  3. You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Betfred Irish Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

This is one of the biggest bonus we’ve found from reputable sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.

  • Use promo code BETFRED60 when registering
  • Bonus for new mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Irish Grand National Betting with Betfred

The Irish Grand National is a marathon Handicap Chase over 3m5f50y. There are a mixture of big fences, open ditches and water jumps for the horses to contend with, in what is a real test of stamina and pace.

Horses such as Run Wild Fred, Farclas, Mount Ida and Gaillard Du Mesnil are just some of the horses in action, in what is set to be a truly compelling race. Make sure you have your bets placed with Betfred and make use of their mouth-watering Free Bet offers!

ITV are broadcasting the racing from Fairyhouse on Monday, so don’t miss any of the action! Make sure you get your bets placed and enjoy the amazing free bets that Betfred are offering you!

If you’re looking to bet on the Irish Grand National this week make sure you do it over at Betfred, as you’ll be able to claim a huge free bet bonus worth £60.

Betfred Offers for Existing Customers

  • Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
  • Betfred are offering 6 places on the 2022 Irish Grand National
  • Betfred are also Non Runner, No Bet on the 2022 Irish Grand National
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Irish Grand National Tips and Best Bets

We take a look at the Irish National from Fairyhouse – giving you the key Irish Grand National trends and also our Irish Grand National tips and best bets.

