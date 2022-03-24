Betfred IPL Betting Offers | £60 Indian Premier League Free Bet

Claim the Betfred IPL Betting Offer
This weekend sees the start of the Indian Premier League, an almost two-month long cricketing extravaganza. Many will be keen to bet on the various games scheduled to be played, and if you’re one of them, check out the page below to see how to claim a great IPL free bet from Betfred.
How to Claim the Betfred IPL Betting Offer?
Claiming the Indian Premier League betting offer at Betfred is incredibly simple. To get your hands on the £60 free bet, follow the instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to Betfred – use code BETFRED60 when doing so
- Place a wager of £10 at odds of evens or higher
- The £60 in bonuses will then be placed into your betting account
Betfred IPL Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
This Betfred IPL free bet bonus really is one of the best around. You can find out more about the bonus by reading through the main points below.
- Must use promo code BETFRED60 when registering to claim this bonus
- This bet is available to new mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or higher
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Find out how to bet on the IPL online.
Betfred Indian Premier League Betting
The Indian Premier League is scheduled to get underway on Saturday 26th March, when the Chennai Super Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, in a repeat of last year’s final, which was won by CSK.
Over the course of the group stage of the tournament, there will be 70 matches for cricket fans to feast on, followed by the playoffs to determine the overall IPL champion. So, cricket fans will be able to get their fill until the end of May!
All major bookmakers will be offering odds on every Indian Premier League match, but one of the best places to bet on IPL in Betfred. Follow the link below to sign up!
Betfred IPL Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Unfortunately, there are no other Betfred IPL betting bonuses, although there are plenty for other sports, such as football and horse racing.
Please don’t let the lack of other bonuses put you off joining Betfred. We’d suggest heading over there today and claiming the welcome bonus. Once you’ve finished with it, head back here and find a new site to sign up with!
Betfred review: Should You Claim the IPL Offer?
There’s no doubting the fact that you should claim this superb IPL betting offer from Betfred, as it’s one of the larger bonuses available to UK IPL fans. What’s more, it comes from a company you can completely trust.
To get your hands on this fantastic bonus from Betfred, head to the site using a link on this page, register using promo code BETFRED60, then place a qualifying bet.
