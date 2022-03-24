Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News betfred ipl betting offers indian premier league free bet

Betfred IPL Betting Offers | £60 Indian Premier League Free Bet

Updated

38 mins ago

on

Betfred Bonus

Claim the Betfred IPL Betting Offer

This weekend sees the start of the Indian Premier League, an almost two-month long cricketing extravaganza. Many will be keen to bet on the various games scheduled to be played, and if you’re one of them, check out the page below to see how to claim a great IPL free bet from Betfred.

How to Claim the Betfred IPL Betting Offer?

Claiming the Indian Premier League betting offer at Betfred is incredibly simple. To get your hands on the £60 free bet, follow the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred – use code BETFRED60 when doing so
  2. Place a wager of £10 at odds of evens or higher
  3. The £60 in bonuses will then be placed into your betting account

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Betfred IPL Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

This Betfred IPL free bet bonus really is one of the best around. You can find out more about the bonus by reading through the main points below.

  • Must use promo code BETFRED60 when registering to claim this bonus
  • This bet is available to new mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or higher
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Betfred news default

667 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred Indian Premier League Betting

The Indian Premier League is scheduled to get underway on Saturday 26th March, when the Chennai Super Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, in a repeat of last year’s final, which was won by CSK.

Over the course of the group stage of the tournament, there will be 70 matches for cricket fans to feast on, followed by the playoffs to determine the overall IPL champion. So, cricket fans will be able to get their fill until the end of May!

All major bookmakers will be offering odds on every Indian Premier League match, but one of the best places to bet on IPL in Betfred. Follow the link below to sign up!

Betfred IPL Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Unfortunately, there are no other Betfred IPL betting bonuses, although there are plenty for other sports, such as football and horse racing.

Please don’t let the lack of other bonuses put you off joining Betfred. We’d suggest heading over there today and claiming the welcome bonus. Once you’ve finished with it, head back here and find a new site to sign up with!

Betfred review: Should You Claim the IPL Offer?

There’s no doubting the fact that you should claim this superb IPL betting offer from Betfred, as it’s one of the larger bonuses available to UK IPL fans. What’s more, it comes from a company you can completely trust.

To get your hands on this fantastic bonus from Betfred, head to the site using a link on this page, register using promo code BETFRED60, then place a qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

747 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

More IPL Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens