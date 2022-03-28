Countries
Betfred Grand National Betting Offers | £60 Grand National Free Bet

Betfred Bonus

Claim the Betfred Grand National Betting Offer

It’s nearly time for the Grand National, the biggest single race of the UK horse racing calendar, and one bet on by huge numbers of people throughout the country. If you’re thinking of betting on the Grand National, make sure you claim a free bet bonus – such as the one from Betfred described below.

How to Claim the Betfred Grand National Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be any easier to claim the Grand National betting offer at Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred – use code BETFRED60 when doing so
  2. Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
  3. You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses

Betfred Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

This is the biggest Grand National bonus we’ve found from reputable sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.

  • Use promo code BETFRED60 when registering
  • Bonus for new mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Betfred Grand National Betting

The Grand National always piques the interest of the nation. With so many runners and riders, it can often be a lottery predicting which horse will win, and this encourages many who don’t usually bet to have a punt on the race.

Any Second Now is the favourite for the 2022 Grand National, but it’s Snow Leopardess that’s seeing the majority of the betting action. Other horses with strong chances of crossing the finish line first include Delta Work, Escaria Ten and Enjoy Dallen.

If you’re looking to bet on the Grand National this year, make sure you do it over at Betfred, as you’ll be able to claim a huge Grand National free bet bonus worth £60.

Betfred Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Grand National 6 Places

Betfred will be paying 6 places on all each-way bets made on the 2022 Random Grand National.

This is a promotion we expect to be replicated at many other online sportsbooks, and it’s clearly good news for punters, giving them an increased chance of winning.

Key T&Cs: Applies to single and multiple bets.

Non Runner No Bet

This is another bonus that will be seen at most major sportsbooks covering the Grand National, and yet again it’s fantastic for those betting on the race.

Quite simply, this promotion means that if you bet on a horse that doesn’t start the race, you’ll receive your stake back.

Key T&Cs: Bets placed using free bet funds do not apply. In the event of any non-runners, rule 4 deductions will not apply until after the final declaration stage.

Betfred review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim the Betfred Grand National bonus. There’s one simple reason for this: it’s the biggest Grand National bonus we’ve found anywhere online. You can also be sure it’s from a sportsbook you can trust.

To claim this fantastic Grand National free bet bonus, head over to Betfred using a link on this page, before signing up and depositing. You then need to place a £10 qualifying bet, after which your free bets will be credited.

