betfred golf betting offers masters free bet

Betfred Golf Betting Offers | £60 Masters Free Bet

Updated

34 mins ago

on

Betfred Bonus

Claim the Betfred Masters Betting Offer

For golf fans, The Masters is the highlight of the year. It’s also exceptionally popular with bettors, who place huge numbers of wagers on the tournament. If you want to place a bet on The Masters this year, you should head to Betfred, as they’re offering a great free bet bonus, which we tell you about below.

How to Claim the Betfred Golf Betting Offer?

Looking to claim the Betfred golf betting offer? If so, just head to the site using a link on this page, then follow the simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred – use promo code BETFRED60
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of evens or greater
  3. You’ll then get £60 in bonuses

Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Betfred Masters Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

It’s vital to check the terms and conditions of any bonuses before claiming them. However, when it comes to this bonus, we’ve done the hard work for you, and have listed the most important terms below.

  • Use promo code BETFRED60 when registering
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of evens or higher
  • Get £40 free bets for sports, £10 free bets for Lotto and 50 free spins
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred Masters Betting

Masters betting is exceptionally popular with golf fans, adding an extra element of excitement to every day of the famous tournament.

This year, the level of betting is expected to be as high as ever, with gamblers betting on everything from the overall winner to whether there will be a hole in one. What’s more, every major bookmaker will be covering the tournament live, with odds changing instantly to reflect the state of play.

If you’re thinking about betting on this year’s Masters, you should do so at Betfred. Why? Because if you bet at Betfred, you can receive £60 in free bets!

Betfred Masters Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Unfortunately, when it comes to golf betting Betfred do not have any other bonuses available. However, there’s a good chance that they’ll add some before the tournament starts, so check back here regularly to find out about any new and exciting US Masters bonuses from Betfred.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred review: Should You Claim the Masters Offer?

The Betfred free bet bonus is the biggest we can find online, therefore you should definitely claim it. However, it’s not just its size that’s impressive – it also offers great terms and conditions, giving you a real chance of withdrawing any money you win from the free bets.

If you’d like to claim this Masters free bet bonus, you need to head to Betfred using a link on this page. You then need to sign up using promo code BETFRED60, before depositing and then making a qualifying bet. You’ll then receive £60 in free bets!

