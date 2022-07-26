Countries
Home News betfred glorious goodwood betting offer 60 in goodwood free bets

Betfred Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer | £60 In Goodwood Free Bets

Updated

1 min ago

on

Betfred Free Bets Bonus

Grab £60 in horse racing free bets to use at this week’s 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival with Betfred. The 2022 Glorious Goodwood Meeting runs from Tuesday 26th till Saturday 30th July with big races like the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes some of the highlights.

To help you make the most of the Glorious Goodwood fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at Betfred on this page and find out how you can utilise their £60 free bet offer for the 2022 Glorious Goodwood.

Already claimed this betting offer? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

How to Claim the Betfred Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be any easier to claim the Glorious Goodwood betting offer at Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred
  2. Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
  3. You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses

Betfred Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

This is the biggest 2022 Glorious Goodwood bonus we’ve found from reputable sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.

  • Bonus for Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only
  • Only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland)
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Already claimed this offer? Check out the best Glorious Goodwood Free Bets.

Betfred Glorious Goodwood Betting

The five-day Glorious Goodwood Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of Betfred’s free bet offer is a no brainer.

Over the five days there’s many big races to look forward to, including three Group One races – Sussex Stakes, Nassau Stakes and Goodwood Cup.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Glorious Goodwood this week, you should certainly join up with Betfred today, as you’ll receive a £60 free bet bonus.

Betfred Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Bet If Second

On selected races each day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – place a win or each-way single on any nominated race

If your selection finishes second, Betfred will give you your stake back as a FREE BET up to £10.

free if 2nd betfred

Super Extra Place Races

On selected races each day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – applies to each-way bets only on singles and multiple bets.

Minimum runner stipulations may apply, while BOG and Ante-post bets are not included.

super extra places

Extra Place Races

On selected races each day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – applies to each-way bets only on singles and multiple bets.

Minimum runner stipulations may apply, while Ante-post bets are not included.

extra places betfred

Best Odds Guaranteed

On all UK and Irish horse racing – take a price and if the SP is bigger Betfred will pay you out at the bigger SP price.

Doesn’t apply to free bets or ante-post bets, or tote, Lucky 15, 31 or 63 bets.

Available after 8am on the day of the race

BOG betfred

Rewards For Racing

Collect 1 Rewards4Racing point for every £1 stakes on sports – just link your R4R account to your Betfred account.

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

rewards4racing betfred

Betfred review: Should You Claim the Glorious Goodwood Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim the Betfred Glorious Goodwood bonus. There’s one simple reason for this: it’s one of the biggest Goodwood bonuses we’ve found anywhere online. You can also be sure it’s from a sportsbook you can trust.

To claim this fantastic 2022 Glorious Goodwood free bet bonus, head over to Betfred using a link on this page, before signing up and depositing. You then need to place a £10 qualifying bet, after which your free bets will be credited.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

