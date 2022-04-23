Betfred Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offer | £60 Boxing Free Bet

The long awaited match-up between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is finally here, and Saturday night’s spectacle at Wembley Stadium is shaping up to be the boxing calendar’s biggest fight. Betting and boxing go hand in hand, which is why we’ve found a superb offer at Betfred which gives users an incredilbe £60 worth of free bets – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Betfred Fury vs Whyte Betting Offer?

Betfred have a fantastic offer, with £60 worth of free bets up for grabs to customers who are yet to sign up, and it couldn’t be simpler to redeem. Check it out our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to sign up to Betfred. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher. Receive £60 of Free Bets.

Betfred Fury vs Whyte Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Luckily for you, we have done all the hard work by studying the terms and conditions of the offer, which can be found below.

No promo code required.

Promotion for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

Betfred Fury vs Whyte Betting

With no rematch clause involved, this bout has a refreshing singularity around it after both fighters have endured respective sagas.

It is Fury’s first fight back in the UK for more than four years after his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, and the atmosphere inside Wembley will be electric as he looks to defend both of his belts against Whyte.

The latter currently hold the WBC interim title after regaining it from Alexander Povetkin last year, but Tyson Fury presents a monumental challenge; expect a clean, technical fight with both men carrying years of experience.

We simply can not wait for this one, and with that in mind, Betfred’s welcoming offer should help someway to making it a night to remember.

Betfred Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Insurance

Fear not existing customers of Betfred, who can take advantage of their Acca Insurance.

To qualify, simply place an accumulator with five folds or more and should one leg let you down, Betfred will give users their cash back up to £10.

Key T&Cs:

5-folds or greater must be placed prior to the start of the matches to qualify. Straight accumulator bets only. Permutation bets do not count towards this offer. The maximum Cash return is £10 (or currency equivalent) per person per day. Applies to selected football matches taking place on or before 31/05/2022. If any of your accumulator selections are abandoned, postponed or voided, leaving you with less than 5 selections you will not qualify for this offer.

Betfred Review: Should You Claim the Betfred £60 Free Bet Offer?

If you believe yourself to be a prophet of boxing, go ahead and get signed up before the bell rings to explore Betfred’s sportsbook to the fullest. The £60 free bet can be used across their platform.

Saturday night, under the lights at Wembley Stadium for an all-British affair; this one has a classic written all over it.

More Fury vs Whyte Betting Offers and Free Bets