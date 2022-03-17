Betfred Cheltenham sign up offer: £60 free bet promotion

The Betfred Cheltenham sign up offer is one of the most lucrative available at UK bookmakers for this year’s festival, and if you haven’t already snatched it up, with just two days of Cheltenham remaining, we highly advise you to do so!

How to Claim the Betfred Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

To claim the Betfred Cheltenham sign up offer 2022, just follow the step-by-step instructions detailed below.

Click here to sign up with Betfred Make a deposit and bet £10 on any sport at odds of 1/1 or greater You will then receive Cheltenham Free Bets & free spins on the slots to the value of £60 in total

Betfred Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

The free bet promotion on offer at Betfred is worth a cool £60 in free bets and spins from just an initial £10 stake, making it the perfect accompaniment to the Day 3 action at Cheltenham.

We have outlined the key points of the Betfred sign-up offer below.

New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only. The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Register using the promotional code BETFRED60, deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet or any sports market to unlock the free bets.

Qualification

The customer’s first bet should be placed at a cumulative price of Evens +. Any bet type will qualify but the total stake must be at least £10. Bet a minimum of £10 in one transaction at odds of EVS+. Two £5 single bets of EVS+ will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. £10 qualifying bet must be settled within 7 days of registration to qualify First bet must be staked on Sportsbook markets. (Totepool, Games, Casino, Numbers, Lotto, Virtual, Poker and Bingo do not qualify). Non-runners and/or bets made void do not qualify as valid bets for the first Sportsbook bet.

Initial Bonuses

In most cases, the first set of Bonuses (£30 in Free Bets and 50 Free Spins) will be credited to the customer’s account within 48 hours of the qualifying bet being settled. However, bonus payments may be delayed should further account validation be needed. £20 in Free Bets are to be used on Sportsbook markets. £10 in Free bets are to be used on Lotto markets. The Free Bets (£30 in total) are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto and Virtual Scheduled markets. The 50 Free Spins can only be used on the following titles at Betfred Games: Eye of Horus

Eye of Horus Megaways

Fishin’ Frenzy

Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways To claim the 50 Free Spins a customer must open a qualifying game. The 50 Free Spins have a value of £0.20 per spin (total value £10). Free Spins cannot be exchanged for cash. Once activated the Free Spins will need to be played through manually. Any winnings from the Free Spins will be paid into the customer’s cash balance. Once credited the Free spins are valid for 7 days. Any Free Spins not used after 7 days will expire.

Second Bonus

Customers who qualified for the first set of bonuses will be credited with £20 in Free Bets 5 days after the initial qualifying bet is settled. The £20 in Free Bets are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto, and Virtual Scheduled markets.

471 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

If you have already claimed the Betfred free bet, click the link to check out the best of the rest Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Betfred Cheltenham Festival Betting

At the time of writing, there are just two days remaining of the Greatest Show on Turf, the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. But, with many of the best horses in action on St Patrick’s Day and in the Gold Cup tomorrow, there’s still plenty of opportunities to rake in the cash by betting with the UK’s best bookmakers.

Staking your bets with Betfred is one of the sure-fire ways to improve your chances of making a profit at the bookies over the course of the last two days of festival action. Betfred is an industry leader when it comes to horse racing; is offering one of the most lucrative free bets packages available anywhere, and there are tons more promos and enhanced odds specials available for every race.

Give yourself the best opportunity to turn a profit by backing your horse and jockey at Betfred.

Betfred Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Cheltenham Day 3 Betting Promotions – Non-Runner No Bet

If for any reason your horse fails to start its assigned race, Betfred will refund all bets courtesy of the sportsbook’s Non-Runner; No Bet promotion.

Betfred Cheltenham Festival Betting Promotions – Extra places

Throughout Cheltenham 2022 to date, Betfred have been offering extra place races for each way betting, generally in races that have featured 20+ runners. But, Betfred have also been paying out four horses if there are 12 runners; five places if there are 16 runners, and so on – see the betting site for full details.

Extra place races apply to both singles and multiple bets. Ante-post bets are, however, not included.

Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

If you back a horse at 10/1 in the morning; only to find that same horse lines up at 15/1 come the race, fear not!

Betfred’s best odds guaranteed insurance means that you will be betting at the starting price of 15/1, regardless of what the odds read when you actually cast your bet.

Betfred Sign Up Offer Review: Should you Claim the Cheltenham Day 3 Offer?

There’s absolutely zero reason not to claim this Betfred horse racing offer in time for the St Patrick’s day action at Cheltenham later this afternoon.

As detailed, you’ll get £60 in free bets, with £20 available immediately to spend on today and tomorrow’s horse racing action from Cheltenham. You’ll also receive a host of free spins on the slots to keep you occupied during the commercials, £20 more in free bets to spend on next week’s EPL football, test cricket (or whatever else you fancy), plus more – it really is one of the best deals available for Cheltenham 2022.

On top of that, you get the best possible odds thanks to Betfred’s Best Odds Guaranteed Insurance, meaning you’ll always be backing your horse at the SP, and then there’s the self-explanatory Non-Runner; No Bet insurance too, which should give you peace of mind should your horse fail to arrive at the starting grid (something we’ve seen happen a couple of times already).

What are you waiting for? Celebrate St Patrick’s Day by clicking the link below and claiming your Day 3 Cheltenham free bets at Betfred today:

