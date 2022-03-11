Betfred Cheltenham offer: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets for 2022 Festival

Cheltenham Festival 2022 is just days away and Betfred have once again pulled out all the stops to entice new customers for the famous jump racing spectacle with an outstanding betting offer you can claim below.

How to Claim the Betfred Cheltenham Betting Offer

Claiming the Betfred Cheltenham betting offer is simple and can be claimed by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to Betfred using promo code BETFRED60 Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport at odds of 1/1 or greater You will then receive Cheltenham Free Bets to the value of £60 in total

Betfred Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 Worth of Free Bets

This free bet bonus from Betfred is worth a maximum of £60 from just an initial £10 stake and is ideal for the horse racing fan looking to get their Cheltenham betting off to a flying start. We have outlined the key points of the Betfred sign-up offer below.

New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only. The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.

Qualification

Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion. Customer’s first bet must be placed on Sportsbook markets. (Totepool, Games, Casino, Numbers, Lotto, Virtual, Poker and Bingo do not qualify). Cashed out bets do not count towards this offer. Non-runners and/or bets made void do not qualify as valid bets for the first Sportsbook bet.

Initial Bonuses

In most cases, the first set of Bonuses (£30 in Free Bets and 50 Free Spins) will be credited to the customer’s account within 48 hours of the qualifying bet being settled. However, bonus payments may be delayed should further account validation be needed. £20 in Free Bets are to be used on Sportsbook markets. £10 in Free bets are to be used on Lotto markets. The Free Bets (£30 in total) are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto and Virtual Scheduled markets. The 50 Free Spins can only be used on the following titles at Betfred Games: Eye of Horus

Eye of Horus Megaways

Fishin’ Frenzy

Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways To claim the 50 Free Spins a customer must open a qualifying game. The 50 Free Spins have a value of £0.20 per spin (total value £10). Free Spins cannot be exchanged for cash. Once activated the Free Spins will need to be played through manually. Any winnings from the Free Spins will be paid into the customer’s cash balance. Once credited the Free spins are valid for 7 days. Any Free Spins not used after 7 days will expire.

Second Bonus

Customers who qualified for the first set of bonuses will be credited with £20 in Free Bets 5 days after the initial qualifying bet settled. The £20 in Free Bets are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto and Virtual Scheduled markets.

986 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Already claimed the Betfred free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Betfred Cheltenham Festival Betting

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival takes place between the 15th and 18th March with the course set to play host to the most hotly-anticipated four days of jump-racing, and horse racing betting, anywhere in the world.

The finest trainers, owners, jockeys and, most importantly, horses, from the National Hunt scene will duke it out over 28 races, spanning the four fantastic days.

Betfred will have you covered, up to and including, the final race of the meeting, with industry leading free bets and other exclusive Cheltenham promotions, specials and enhanced odds for every race.

So, you could back the favourite to romp home, or place a wager on an outsider to steal a shock win. The choice really is yours when you’re looking to spend the fantastic Betfred Cheltenham betting offer.

BetFred Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Non Runner No Bet

Fairly self explanatory this one, if your horse pulls out before the race starts you stake will be refunded. Betfred have declared that they will honour ‘Non Runner No Bet’ on ALL races at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Extra places

Betfred have a number of extra place races for each-way betting every day. With the Festival having a number of 20-runner plus fields, this offer applies to them. Extra places adds real incentive for you to engage with Betfred Cheltenham betting with each-way wagers.

Extra place races apply to both singles and multiple bets, but not those made ante post. Enhanced place terms have certain conditions regarding the number of runners involved in a race for them to be offered.

With three places, if there are fewer than six horses racing, then that event will revert to standard place terms. For a bet to pay on four places, there must be at least 12 runners. If Betfred are to honour five places, then 16 horses must race, or they will pay four places instead. To get six places, there have to be 18 or more runners, or the terms drop down to five.

Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

For those unfamiliar with the concept, best odds guaranteed (BOG) comes into play when you back a horse with Betfred between 9am on the day of the race and the start of the contest.

When placing your bet you can either do so at the odds the horse is trading at at the time, or SP (the starting price), which is its odds when the race begins. If you are betting on a horse early, you can lock in the odds – meaning that if the price shortens, you can still be paid out at the original price.

Betfred review: Should you claim Cheltenham offer?

Betfred have a well earned reputation as one of the best bookmakers around and have been in the industry since 1967. They have grown a large loyal customer base thanks to their wide range of bonuses and competitive odds.

As a punter, Cheltenham is a the time to take advantage of the best offers out there and you will go a long way to find a better one than Betfred’s bet £10 get £60 offer. Although the required minimum odds for your initial bet of of 1/1 are higher than some other bookies, the rewards are greater too.

