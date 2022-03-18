Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer | £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets

The Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer is one of a kind, paying out £60 in free horse racing, football, slots, and lottery bets. If you’re looking to stake a bet on tomorrow’s final day at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, read on to find out more about this exclusive offer and back your Gold Cup runner for free.

How to Claim the Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer

Laying claim to the Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer is straightforward, taking less than a few minutes. Just follow the instructions below to unlock your free horse racing bets for the Gold Cup.

Click here to sign up with Betfred Deposit £10 into your account and place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market at odds of 1/1 or greater You will then receive Free Bets for the horse racing and football + free spins on the slots to the value of £60

Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

The Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer is worth £60 in free bets and spins. Just stake £10 on any sports market, including horse racing, to unlock the free bets.

The key points of the Betfred sign-up offer have been outlined below.

Offer available only to new Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only. Available only to new customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Use code BETFRED60 when signing up for your new sports betting account; deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet or any sports market to claim your free bets.

Qualification

The customer’s first bet should be placed at a cumulative price of Evens +. Any bet type will qualify but the total stake must be at least £10. Bet a minimum of £10 in one transaction at odds of EVS+. Two £5 single bets of EVS+ will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. £10 qualifying bet must be settled within 7 days of registration to qualify First bet must be staked on Sportsbook markets. (Totepool, Games, Casino, Numbers, Lotto, Virtual, Poker and Bingo do not qualify). Non-runners and/or bets made void do not qualify as valid bets for the first Sportsbook bet.

Initial Bonuses

In most cases, the first set of Bonuses (£30 in Free Bets and 50 Free Spins) will be credited to the customer’s account within 48 hours of the qualifying bet being settled. However, bonus payments may be delayed should further account validation be needed. £20 in Free Bets are to be used on Sportsbook markets. £10 in Free bets are to be used on Lotto markets. The Free Bets (£30 in total) are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto and Virtual Scheduled markets. The 50 Free Spins can only be used on the following titles at Betfred Games: Eye of Horus

Eye of Horus Megaways

Fishin’ Frenzy

Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways To claim the 50 Free Spins a customer must open a qualifying game. The 50 Free Spins have a value of £0.20 per spin (total value £10). Free Spins cannot be exchanged for cash. Once activated the Free Spins will need to be played through manually. Any winnings from the Free Spins will be paid into the customer’s cash balance. Once credited the Free spins are valid for 7 days. Any Free Spins not used after 7 days will expire.

Second Bonus

Customers who qualified for the first set of bonuses will be credited with £20 in Free Bets 5 days after the initial qualifying bet is settled. The £20 in Free Bets are valid for 7 days after issue. Any Free Bet amount left unused after 7 days will be removed. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns and are non-withdrawable. Free Bets can be used on Sports, Lotto, and Virtual Scheduled markets.

317 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Already got a Betfred account? Unable to claim the Gold Cup free bets? Click the link to see the other horse racing special offers available at UK bookmakers: Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer

The final day of Cheltenham gets underway later this afternoon (Friday, 18th March), which can mean only one thing: the world-famous Cheltenham Gold Cup is just hours away, and so too are the betting opportunities that the event brings with it.

The Gold Cup is scheduled to begin at 15:30 GMT and, by registering a new sports betting account with Betfred ahead of the action you can significantly improve your chances of ending the race in the green thanks in no small part to the Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer detailed in this article.

By signing up and claiming the reward, you’ll be able to back Al Boum Photo, A Plus Tard, or any of the other horses scheduled to line up in the Gold Cup using £20 in free bets for the horse racing, and a further £5 free horse racing bet. Plus, days later, a further £20 to use on the football (or any other sport) next week, AND free spins on the slots & free tickets on the Betfred Lotto.

The total value of this Gold Cup betting promotion is £60! So, give yourself the best possible chance to turn a profit by backing your Gold Cup runner with Betfred.

Betfred Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Promotions – Non-Runner No Bet

If for any reason your runner doesn’t make it to the starting line during the Gold Cup later this afternoon, Betfred will refund your stake in full.

Betfred Cheltenham Festival Betting Promotions – Extra places

As the bookmaker has throughout the first three days of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, Betfred will be offering extra place races for each-way betting on the final day of action at the Greatest Show on Turf.

You’ll have to check the site (or app) for the exact details regarding extra place bets at the Gold Cup later this afternoon. But, thus far, Betfred have enabled each-way bets on all races to feature 20+ runners, and have been paying out on four places if there are 12 runners; five places if there are 16 runners, etc.

The extra place races are eligible for singles and multiple bets. But ante-post bets are not included.

Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

If you back Aye Right at 100/1 to win the Gold Cup race this morning (after 09:00 GMT), but then notice that the horse lined up for the Gold Cup at 120/1, your stake will be awarded the payout at the higher odds granted at the starting price (120/1), meaning you are sure to get the best possible Gold Cup odds on any individual horse.

Just make sure to bet after 09:00 GMT to lock in this promotion.

Should you Claim the Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer?

With the final day of action at Cheltenham set to begin in just a few hours (at the time of writing), the Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer is a deal that you simply can’t afford to miss out on, in our opinion.

You’ll receive £60 in free bets in total, with £20 available as soon as your qualifying bet settles to spend at Cheltenham. On top of that, you’ll also get free spins on the slots, a further £20 in free bets to wager on football, test cricket (etc.) next week, and free cash to spend on the Betfred lottery.

Then there’s the Betfred No Runner; No Bet insurance, protecting you just in case your horse fails to line up for the Gold Cup, and the Betfred Best Odds Guaranteed promotion to factor in, as detailed in the previous section.

So, should you claim the Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer? Yes, absolutely!

Click the link below to register an account today and enjoy the thrill of betting on the Gold Cup for free.

