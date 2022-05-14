Countries
betfred chelsea vs liverpool betting offer 60 fa cup final free bet

Betfred Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer | £60 FA Cup Final Free Bet

Updated

11 seconds ago

on

How to Claim the Betfred Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Offer?

Betfred have one of the best welcome offer of any bookmaker, with £60 worth of free bets up for grabs to customers who are yet to sign up, and it couldn’t be simpler to redeem. Check it out our step-by-step guide below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred.
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  3. Receive £60 worth of free bets.
Betfred FA Cup Final Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Luckily for you, we have done all the hard work by studying the terms and conditions of the offer, which can be found below.

  • No promo code required.
  • Promotion for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
