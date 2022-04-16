Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News betfred benn van heerden betting offers 60 boxing free be

Betfred Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £60 Boxing Free Bet

Updated

49 mins ago

on

Betfred Bonus

Claim the Betfred Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer

It’s soon time for another huge fight to take place, as Conor Benn, widely regarded as one of the world’s top welterweights, takes on former IBF champion Chris Van Heerden. If you’re looking to bet on this match, make sure you claim the great Betfred free bet bonus, which is described on this page.

How to Claim the Betfred Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer?

Claiming the Betfred boxing free bet bonus really couldn’t be much simpler. Just follow the step-by-step instructions we’ve put together below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred – use code BETFRED60 when doing so
  2. Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
  3. You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Betfred Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

You should always know the terms and conditions of any bonus, but reading through the small print is pretty boring. That’s why we’ve done it for you, and listed the most important points below.

  • Use promo code BETFRED60 when registering
  • Bonus for new mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

325 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred Benn vs Van Heerden Betting

Conor Benn has risen to become a major force in world boxing, and is now rightfully considered one of the best welterweights around. He’ll aim to increase his standing further with a dominant win over South Africa’s Chris Van Heerden on April 16th.

Benn will go into the fight as the huge favourite, reflecting his recent form and the fact he’s 20-0-0 in his career. However, don’t write off his opponent, who has only lost twice throughout his career and once held the IBF title.

Whoever you decide to bet on, make sure you do it at Betfred, where you’ll be able to claim the biggest Benn vs Van Heerden free bet bonus we can find online.

Betfred Boxing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Round Betting Insurance

When you bet on selected bouts shown on DAZN, you’ll find that you receive round betting insurance.

Just bet on which round your chosen fighter will win, and if they win in the round before or after, you’ll receive a free bet to the value of your initial wager.

Key T&Cs: The maximum Free Bet is £10 per customer (or currency equivalent). Bets placed on specials market or boosts will not count towards this offer.

Betfred review: Should You Claim the Benn vs Van Heerden Offer?

You should definitely claim this fantastic Benn vs Van Heerden bonus, as it’s the biggest free bet offer we’ve found for this fight. What’s more, it’s from a company you can trust, so you know you’ll be safe and secure betting there.

To claim the Betfred bonus, head to the sportsbook using a link on this page. You can then sign up and deposit, before placing a qualifying bet of £10 or more. You’ll then find yourself receiving the huge Betfred welcome bonus.

279 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

More Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens