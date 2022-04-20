Countries
betfred 30 snooker free bets

Betfred Snooker World Championship Betting Offer | £30 Snooker Free Bet

Updated

29 mins ago

on

Betfred

The last of snooker’s three annual major tournaments is well underway having kicked off over the bank holiday weekend. Sheffield’s iconic Crucible Theatre plays host to just over two weeks of world class snooker, where very little separates the frontrunners. We have found a superb welcoming offer from Betfred where customers can get £30 in free bets to use throughout the tournament.

How to Claim the Betfred Snooker World Championship Betting Offer?

Betfred are currently offering a lucrative £30 worth of free bets to prospective customers, and it couldn’t be simpler to redeem. Check it out our step-by-step guide below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfred.
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. Receive £30 of Free Bets.

Betfred Snooker World Championship Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Take a quick look at the terms and conditions below before signing up – luckily for you we have studied them closely and found four key points.

  • No promo code required.
  • Promotion for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Betfred Snooker World Championship Betting

Six-time winner of this tournament Ronnie O’Sullivan enters the championship ranked number one, although Betfred, along with nearly every other bookmaker, have Australian maestro Neil Robertson down as the favourite.

Robertson has certainly had the best year overall after winning the Masters back in January. Elsewhere, young Chinese prodigy Zhao Xintong won his first major tournament in 2021 at the UK Championships, and at 11/1 on Betfred, may present a good value outsider bet. Judd Trump and last year’s winner Mark Selby make up the other favoured spots in what is shaping up to be a fascinating championship.

With lots of value to be had it seems, it is a no-brainer to make use of Betfred’s welcoming offer where £30 in free bets can be used throughout the tournament.

 

Betfred Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Insurance

Existing customers can also benefit from Betfred’s generosity, and their Acca Insurance gives customers a safeguard should one of their selections let them down.

To qualify, simply place an accumulator with five folds or more and should one leg let you down, Betfred will give users their cash back up to £10.

Key T&Cs:

  1. 5-folds or greater must be placed prior to the start of the matches to qualify.
  2. Straight accumulator bets only. Permutation bets do not count towards this offer.
  3. The maximum Cash return is £10 (or currency equivalent) per person per day.
  4. Applies to selected football matches taking place on or before 31/05/2022.
  5. If any of your accumulator selections are abandoned, postponed or voided, leaving you with less than 5 selections you will not qualify for this offer.

Betfred Review: Should You Claim the Betfred £30 Free Bet Offer?

If you fancy your chances predicting this year’s World Championships, there are few better offers to take advantage of than Betfred’s £30 free bets. It is seemingly anyone’s to win, which is sure to present a lot of value going into the final week at the beginning of May.

Make sure to get set up ahead of time, and be sure to look across Betfred’s sportsbook where the free bets can be used across a variety of sports.

