Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News betfair royal ascot betting offer 20 horse racing free bet

Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £20 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Betfair Bonus

Claim the Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offer

The Royal Ascot is one of the biggest flat racing festivals in the world and every running brings with it a flurry of betting activity. This year will be no different, and online bookies are looking to attract you with great Royal Ascot betting offers. On this page, we’ll be looking at the offer from Betfair ahead of this week’s Royal Ascot Festival.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers For Royal Ascot Free Bets

Sites Highlights Register
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How to Claim the Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally easy to claim this great betting offer from Betfair. Just follow the instructions below to get your hands on the bonus money.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfair
  2. Deposit and wager up to £20
  3. If your bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in cash

Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £20 Get £20 Back In Cash If Your Bet Loses

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming it. To save you time, we’ve checked the terms of the Betfair Royal Ascot bonus and summarised the main points below.

  • No promo code required
  • Maximum initial wager is £20
  • Maximum refund available worth £20
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs

Betfair Royal Ascot Betting

The Royal Ascot Festival only comes around once a year, but it takes an inordinate number of bets, with even those who don’t usually bet on the horses tempted to make a bet, often on an outsider.

This year, the races looks like being highly competitive ones. So whether you fancy Bay Bridge in the Price Of Wales’s Stakes, Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup or Ottoman Fleet in the King Edward VII Stakes, there are a plethora of races and horses for you to use your free bets on. That’s what makes the Royal Ascot Festival so popular, the fact there are so many different races to bet on.

When betting on the Royal Ascot Festival, you should ensure that you place your wagers at Betfair. By choosing Betfair, you’ll ensure your first wager is risk-free, as it will be refunded if it’s not a winner.

Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Odds

As the name of this bonus implies, you’ll be able to boost the odds you receive while betting at the Betfair sportsbook.

You’ll be able to boost the odds of six horses or greyhounds using this promotion, simply by hitting the ‘Apply Boost’ button. The result? Bigger prizes if your bet is a winner.

Key T&Cs: The maximum stake is £25 or currency equivalent per token. To be eligible, you must have placed a bet within the last 30 days.

£2 Free Bet on Multiples

Quite simply, if you bet £10 or more on qualifying multiples, you’ll receive a free £2 multiple bet to use in the sportsbook.

There’s no need to opt-in to this promotion – just place qualifying bets worth a combined value of £10 and the free bet will be given to you automatically.

Key T&Cs: Bet £10 on multiples or bet builders across any sport. Whole bet in each multiple or bet builder must have combined minimum odds of 2.0(EVS) for that bet to qualify.

Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs

Betfair Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

Betfair is one of the most trusted places to bet on sports online. What’s more, their Royal Ascot free bet bonus has perfectly fair terms and conditions. So, you should definitely be claiming this fantastic Royal Ascot betting bonus!

To claim this bonus, head to Betfair using one of the links on this page and then sign up. Once you’ve deposited, just make a qualifying bet. If it loses, you’ll receive your stake back in cash.

More Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens