Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £20 Horse Racing Free Bet

The Royal Ascot is one of the biggest flat racing festivals in the world and every running brings with it a flurry of betting activity. This year will be no different, and online bookies are looking to attract you with great Royal Ascot betting offers. On this page, we’ll be looking at the offer from Betfair ahead of this week’s Royal Ascot Festival.

How to Claim the Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally easy to claim this great betting offer from Betfair. Just follow the instructions below to get your hands on the bonus money.

Click here to sign up to Betfair Deposit and wager up to £20 If your bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in cash

Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £20 Get £20 Back In Cash If Your Bet Loses

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming it. To save you time, we’ve checked the terms of the Betfair Royal Ascot bonus and summarised the main points below.

No promo code required

Maximum initial wager is £20

Maximum refund available worth £20

Available to customers who are 18+

Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs Deposit Method Debit cards

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

PaysafeCard

Apple Pay Regulated By UKGC Offer Terms Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs Betfair Gallery Gallery (4)





Website: Betfair Owner: PPB Counterparty Services Limited Founded: 2000 Headquarters: London, UK

Betfair Royal Ascot Betting

The Royal Ascot Festival only comes around once a year, but it takes an inordinate number of bets, with even those who don’t usually bet on the horses tempted to make a bet, often on an outsider.

This year, the races looks like being highly competitive ones. So whether you fancy Bay Bridge in the Price Of Wales’s Stakes, Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup or Ottoman Fleet in the King Edward VII Stakes, there are a plethora of races and horses for you to use your free bets on. That’s what makes the Royal Ascot Festival so popular, the fact there are so many different races to bet on.

When betting on the Royal Ascot Festival, you should ensure that you place your wagers at Betfair. By choosing Betfair, you’ll ensure your first wager is risk-free, as it will be refunded if it’s not a winner.

Betfair Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Odds

As the name of this bonus implies, you’ll be able to boost the odds you receive while betting at the Betfair sportsbook.

You’ll be able to boost the odds of six horses or greyhounds using this promotion, simply by hitting the ‘Apply Boost’ button. The result? Bigger prizes if your bet is a winner.

Key T&Cs: The maximum stake is £25 or currency equivalent per token. To be eligible, you must have placed a bet within the last 30 days.

£2 Free Bet on Multiples

Quite simply, if you bet £10 or more on qualifying multiples, you’ll receive a free £2 multiple bet to use in the sportsbook.

There’s no need to opt-in to this promotion – just place qualifying bets worth a combined value of £10 and the free bet will be given to you automatically.

Key T&Cs: Bet £10 on multiples or bet builders across any sport. Whole bet in each multiple or bet builder must have combined minimum odds of 2.0(EVS) for that bet to qualify.

Betfair Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

Betfair is one of the most trusted places to bet on sports online. What’s more, their Royal Ascot free bet bonus has perfectly fair terms and conditions. So, you should definitely be claiming this fantastic Royal Ascot betting bonus!

To claim this bonus, head to Betfair using one of the links on this page and then sign up. Once you’ve deposited, just make a qualifying bet. If it loses, you’ll receive your stake back in cash.

