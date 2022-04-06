Countries
betfair grand national betting offers grand national free bet

Betfair Grand National Betting Offers | £20 Grand National Free Bet

Updated

22 mins ago

on

Betfair Bonus

Claim the Betfair Grand National Betting Offer

The Grand National is one of the biggest horse races in the world and every running brings with it a flurry of betting activity. This year will be no different, and online bookies are looking to attract you with great Grand National betting offers. On this page, we’ll be looking at the offer from Betfair.

How to Claim the Betfair Grand National Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally easy to claim this great betting offer from Betfair. Just follow the instructions below to get your hands on the bonus money.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfair
  2. Deposit and wager up to £20
  3. If your bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in cash

Betfair Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming it. To save you time, we’ve checked the terms of the Betfair Grand National bonus and summarised the main points below.

  • No promo code required
  • Maximum initial wager is £20
  • Maximum refund available worth £20
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Betfair Grand National Betting

The Grand National is an iconic British sporting event, up there alongside the FA Cup final and university boat race. Betting is intrinsically linked with the race, and every year sees millions being wagered. 2022 should be no different.

There are all manner of betting options available at Betfair, from simple outright bets to big accumulators with huge odds. Whatever bet you decide to place, it will undoubtedly boost the excitement of what is already one of the most exciting races on earth.

When betting on the Grand National, you should ensure that you place your wagers at Betfair. By choosing Betfair, you’ll ensure your first wager is risk-free, as it will be refunded if it’s not a winner.

Betfair Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Odds

As the name of this bonus implies, you’ll be able to boost the odds you receive while betting at the Betfair sportsbook.

You’ll be able to boost the odds of six horses or greyhounds using this promotion, simply by hitting the ‘Apply Boost’ button. The result? Bigger prizes if your bet is a winner.

Key T&Cs: The maximum stake is £25 or currency equivalent per token. To be eligible, you must have placed a bet within the last 30 days.

£2 Free Bet on Multiples

Quite simply, if you bet £10 or more on qualifying multiples, you’ll receive a free £2 multiple bet to use in the sportsbook.

There’s no need to opt-in to this promotion – just place qualifying bets worth a combined value of £10 and the free bet will be given to you automatically.

Key T&Cs: Bet £10 on multiples or bet builders across any sport. Whole bet in each multiple or bet builder must have combined minimum odds of 2.0(EVS) for that bet to qualify.

Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs

Betfair review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

Betfair is one of the most trusted places to bet on sports online. What’s more, their Grand National free bet bonus has perfectly fair terms and conditions. So, you should definitely be claiming this fantastic Grand National betting bonus!

To claim this bonus, head to Betfair using one of the links on this page and then sign up. Once you’ve deposited, just make a qualifying bet. If it loses, you’ll receive your stake back in cash.

