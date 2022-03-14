Countries
Betfair Cheltenham Betting Offers | £60 Cheltenham Bet Credits for 2022 Festival

Cheltenham is the biggest event in the UK horse racing calendar. Punters will bet huge sums over the 28 races at the meet, both in-person and online. If you’re looking to bet online on Cheltenham, check out this page, where we let you know all about the fantastic £60 Cheltenham offer found at the Betfair sportsbook.

How to Claim the Betfair Cheltenham Betting Offer?

It really couldn’t be much easier to claim the Cheltenham bonus at the Betfair sportsbook. Just follow the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Betfair
  2. Deposit and bet £10 on the 13:30 at Cheltenham on Tuesday 15th March
  3. Get a £10 bet for all six remaining races on the day’s card

Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets

New customer offer. Bet £10 on SBK on Race 1 at Cheltenham, Tuesday 15th March. Get a £10 free bet for each of the remaining races on the card (£60 in total). Only deposits with Cards apply (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&C apply.

Betfair Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Bet Credits

There are many Cheltenham free bets available online, but the Betfair Cheltenham bonus is one of the very best. Take a look below to find out the key facts surrounding this great free bet bonus offer.

  • £60 Bet Credits for new customers
  • Initial bet must be £10 or more on 13:30 at Cheltenham
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed the Betfair free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Betfair Cheltenham Festival Betting

Cheltenham is the highlight of the UK horse racing calendar, and always sees intense betting action, both from those in attendance and those at home.

Punters will be backing everything at the festival, from strong favourites to wild accumulators with potential prizes worth hundreds of thousands, or possibly even more.

Regardless of the type of bet you’re thinking about making, you should check out the great offer from Betfair, which will see you receiving a massive £60 in free bets spread across six exciting races.

Betfair Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back

Betfair are offering insurance against your runner not starting with their Cheltenham non runner money back promotion.

This promotion, which is being offered at most bookmakers, means you’ll receive your bet back if your chosen horse fails to start the race.

Key T&Cs: Applies to ante-post markets only on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. If your selection is contained in a multiple bet and does not run in that race, your selection in that bet is voided.

Boost Your Odds at Cheltenham

You’ll be able to boost your odds at every race featured at the Cheltenham Festival, which will lead to bigger potential returns.

Choose to boost your odds and, as the name of the promotion implies, your odds will be boosted higher. It’s a simple promotion, but a great one!

Key T&Cs: The maximum stake is £25 or current equivalent per token. To use bonus, you must have placed a bet in the last 30 days.

Bet £10 on Multiples, Get £2 Free

If you bet £10 or more on multiples at Betfair, you’ll find that you receive a free £2, which can also be used to place a multiple bet.

It’s certainly not the biggest bonus around, but it could give you the £2 that manages to win you thousands on a huge multiple!

Key T&Cs: Max £2 free bet per day. Qualifying bets can be composed of straight multiples and/or complex and exotic bets.

Money Back as Free Bet if You Lose

This bet applies to the 14:10 on 15th March at Cheltenham. Quite simply, place a bet and you’ll receive a free bet worth up to £10 if your bet isn’t a winner.

This is a great bonus for those looking for a no risk way to bet on the 14:10, and even if you weren’t planning on betting on the race, you should claim it.

Key T&Cs: Valid on 14:10 Cheltenham 15th March only. Free bets are valid for 7 days. Only valid for Win and Each Way bets.

Betfair review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim this Cheltenham offer, as it’s one of the largest available for the famous festival. What’s more, it comes from one of the most reputable names in the business.

You can claim your £60 in free bets simply by placing a £10 bet on the 13:30 at Cheltenham on Tuesday 15th March. Why not head there now and make the bet?

