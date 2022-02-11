Celebrate a cracking weekend of horse racing in the UK and Ireland with an exclusive Betfair bet 10 get 30 in free bets new customer offer. This deal gives those who sign up a 300% bonus awarded after their first qualifying wager settles.

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on Horse racing between the 11th and 13th February, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £30 in free bets. Only deposits via cards will qualify, Apple pay not valid on this promotion. T&Cs apply.

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

PaysafeCard

New customers aged 18+ only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland. Open a new account using promo code ZSKAMD between the 11th – 13th February. Deposit a minimum of £10 using a Card. Place a min £10 Sportsbook Horse Racing bet. Your qualifying bet must settle until 23:59 February 13th. You will receive £30 in free bets on bet settlement. Your Free Bets will be valid for 7 days and can be redeemed against any Sports market at odds of at least 1/2 (1.5). To use your free bets, add a selection to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer. Refunds are awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled. Exchange bets, Cashed-out bets and bets using bonus funds do not qualify for this offer. Sign up offers are limited to one per person, family, household address, email address, and shared computer. Deposits made with e-wallets including, Apple Pay, Paypal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion. Only Debit Cards are eligible. Customers registering through this offer are not eligible for any other sign up promotion. Excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee. T&Cs apply.





Website: Betfair Owner: PPB Counterparty Services Limited Founded: 2000 Headquarters: London, UK

Handy Horse Racing New Customer Offer on Super Saturday & Big Weekend

Join Betfair with promo code ZSKAMD, deposit £10 or more with a Debit Card and place a qualifying Sportsbook bet that settles before 23:59 this Sunday, 13 February. ApplePay and eWallets aren’t eligible payment methods for this new customer offer, so don’t use them. The Betfair bet 10 get 30 deal then requires a £10+ qualifying horse racing bet at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) settled before the weekend ends. It’s a great deal!

Once that wager settles, new customers receive £30 in free bets which expire after seven days. These can be redeemed on any Sportsbook market with the same minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Stakes not returned with winning. Remember, there are payment method restrictions in place here. Avoid eWallet services Paypal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller. Horse racing combination and system bets such as the Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee don’t qualify either. Other terms and conditions apply.

They call 12 February, slap bang in the middle of the qualifying period for the Betfair bet 10 get 30 deal Super Saturday. That’s because it is Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury. This is one of the biggest betting races of the entire jumps season in the UK. This major meeting, sponsored by the leading Sportsbook and Exchange, is always one that appeals to horse racing fans.

Why Not Use Betfair Bet 10 Get 30 Deal at Newbury or Warwick

Among the supporting races on Super Saturday is the Denman Chase over almost three miles and another Grade 2 contest in the Game Spirit Chase. It’s a day when hopes of going on to Cheltenham can be dashed if all doesn’t go according to plan, so this is important action in its own right. What makes it all better is an exclusive horse racing new customer offer like this!

Those interested in signing up for the Betfair bet 10 get 30 deal may want to look at our experts’ Newbury tips for Super Saturday before taking a punt. There is good horse racing elsewhere in the British Isles too. Across the Irish Sea in the Emerald Isle, the Opera Hat Mares Chase headlines Saturday’s card from Naas. After that on Sunday, there is the Irish Grand National Trial at Punchestown too for handicap lovers.

Let’s not forget a few Warwick tips for Kingmaker day this Saturday either. Besides the feature Grade 2 novice chase, there is also a Listed hurdle race for mares and the Warwick Castle Handicap Chase. There is surely a £10 punt worth having to get £30 in free bets win or lose with Betfair across another absorbing weekend of horse racing.

Website: Betfair Owner: PPB Counterparty Services Limited Founded: 2000 Headquarters: London, UK

Betfair Bet 10 Get 30 Horse Racing New Customer Offer

Let’s recap this fantastic deal, so new customers know exactly what to do. Running promotions like this are why Betfair are among the top betting sites UK punters wagers with. If this exclusive horse racing new customer offer appeal, follow these six steps:

Sign up to the Betfair Sportsbook with promo code ZSKAMD Make a deposit of £10 or more with a Debit Card Place a £10+ qualifying Sportsbook horse racing bet This must have minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) and settle before 23:59 on Sunday, 13 February Once the qualifying wager settles, receive £30 in free bets Use these on any Sportsbook market within 7 days

