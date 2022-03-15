Countries
Home News betbull cheltenham sign up offer 30 cheltenham free bet

BetBull Cheltenham sign up offer: £30 Cheltenham free bet

Updated

13 mins ago

on

Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets
BetBull Cheltenham Sign Up Offer 2022
BetBull Cheltenham Sign Up Offer 2022

Claim the BetBull welcome offer

With the iconic Cheltenham Festival set to begin this Tuesday, March 15th, our team take a look at a great Cheltenham sign up offer available at BetBull. 

How to Claim the BetBull Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Registering an account and claiming the BetBull Cheltenham sign up offer is easy and can be done by following the instructions below:

  1. Click here to sign up with BetBull
  2. Make your first deposit and bet £10 on any sports market at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Claim the BetBull Cheltenham sign up offer, totalling £30 in Free Bets

BetBull Cheltenham Sign Up Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

BetBull may be a relative newcomer to the UK scene, but that hasn’t stopped the sportsbook from broadcasting a fantastic Cheltenham 2022 sign up offer that’s available for each and every new customer.

The promotion gifts £30 in free bets to wager on the track at this year’s Cheltenham Festival which begins this Tuesday, March 15th.

The key features of the offer have been outlined below:

  • £30 Cheltenham sign up offer for new customers
  • Qualifying bets must be at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers 18+

SIGN UP WITH BETBULL HERE

Already a BetBull customer? Claimed and spent the £30 in free bets Cheltenham sign-up offer detailed above? Don’t panic – there are many other superb Cheltenham betting offers and free bets currently available via the link.

BetBull Cheltenham Festival Betting

At BetBull, you’ll never bet alone. The bookmaker’s USP is that it brings a social element to sports betting, meaning that you can chat with your fellow bettors, share tips, and copy bets staked by the community.

Where the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is concerned, new customers can claim a £30 Cheltenham sign up offer by staking a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market, too.

So, if community betting and betting for free is of interest to YOU, it’s well worth taking a look at this newcomer to the British betting industry ahead of the opening races at Cheltenham on Tuesday, March 15th.

BetBull Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

At present, there are no other betting offers available at BetBull for this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

If any new sign-up or existing customer offers are broadcast by the bookmaker ahead of or during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, rest assured that we will update this article and you’ll be able to find the deal right here. So, it’s worth checking back.

SIGN UP WITH BETBULL HERE

