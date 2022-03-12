Countries
betbull cheltenham offer 30 cheltenham free bet for 2022 festival

BetBull Cheltenham offer | £30 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Updated

5 seconds ago

on

Cheltenham fast results

Cheltenham Festival 2022 takes place from March 15th to March 18th, so bookmakers across the country have been getting into the spirit of things, offering up bonuses & promotions to bettors. Take a look at what BetBull has in store for Cheltenham Festival 2022 below.

How to Claim the BetBull Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the BetBull Cheltenham betting offer is easy and can be done simply by following the instructions laid out below:

  1. Click here to sign up to BetBull
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10 on any sport with odds of 2.0 or higher
  3. You will then receive £30 Cheltenham Free Bets

BetBull Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits

BetBull has a great Cheltenham 2022 betting offer that’s available for all new punters, promising £30 in free bets to spend on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival beginning this coming Tuesday, March 15th.

The key features of this offer have been detailed below:

  • £30 in free bets for new customers
  • Qualifying sports bets must have odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. You must take the odds given in the market. Bets placed at Starting Price (SP) will not qualify
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

SIGN UP WITH BETBULL HERE

If you’ve already registered a sports betting account with BetBull and claimed the £30 in free bets Cheltenham promo detailed above, you can scroll through the numerous other superb Cheltenham betting offers and free bets currently doing the rounds at the link.

BetBull Cheltenham Festival Betting

The world’s best jockeys, trainers, and horses will converge on Cheltenham for the 2022 Festival beginning on Tuesday, March 15th, providing a fantastic opportunity for punters across the UK to get involved in the action and try betting at online sportsbooks in the hope of big returns.

Registering an account with BetBull will leave you well perched to maximize your winnings during the event. New customers can claim £30 in free bets just for placing a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market.

Plus, there are many other deals available for sports like football and the NBA, and the site broadcasts some of the most competitive odds in the business when it comes to horse racing.

BetBull Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

At the time of writing, there are no other deals available at BetBull for the Cheltenham Festival 2022.

However, with a few days to go before the event, do be sure to check back since we will update the page instantly the very moment another Cheltenham betting offer becomes available.

SIGN UP WITH BETBULL HERE

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets

