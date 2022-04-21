bet365 Sandown Free Bet Offer | £50 Horse Racing Bet Credits

bet365 is the largest online gambling company on the globe, so their selection of markets and existing customer promotions are world class. Therefore, if you are having a bet at the upcoming 2-day Sandown Meeting (Fri/Sat), where bet365 are also the main sponsors, then be sure to have an account with bet365. They also offer a carcking £50 Sandown races free bet bonus to new customers after staking just £10 – you can find out more about the offer below.



How to Claim the bet365 Sandown Horse Racing Betting Offer

The good news is that claiming the bet365 £50 Free Bet bonus is childs play and couldn’t be much easier. Do it simply by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to bet365 Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or higher You’ll then get £50 in Free Bets

bet365 Sandown Horse Racing Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

This week’s Sandown horse racing £50 free bet bonus from bet365 is one of the best on the market. We’ve taken a look through the terms and conditions and listed the most important ones below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/5 or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

bet365 Sandown Horse Racing Betting

The two-day Sandown meeting this Friday and Saturday is a unique mixed racing event as on the opening day it’s flat turf action all the way for the bet365 Classic Trials Day, while on the Saturday the focus switches to the jumps for the bet365 Jumps Finale Day. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at Sandown on both days.

On Friday, the bet365 Classic Day Trials Day on the flat has featured races that include the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, bet365 Mile and bet365 Classic Trial.

Then, on Saturday it’s over the jumps with the bet365 Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup Chase the highlights – last year we saw the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo win the bet365 Gold Cup but was demoted to third after causing interference in the closing stages, with Potterman awarded the race. Both horses could be back for more this Saturday.

So, if you’re considering a bet on the Sandown races this Friday and Saturday, you should definitely make your bet at bet365, as you’ll receive a £50 free bet bonus.

bet365 Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

As with pretty much every top sports betting site, you’ll find that bet365 guarantees you’ll receive the best odds on your bet.

So, if you place a bet on a horse, only to find its SP is better, your bet will automatically be updated to feature the SP.

Key T&Cs: Offer applies to bets placed on the standard Win and Each Way Fixed Odds market only. All racing in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong is excluded.

bet365 Price Promise

The bet365 Price Promise is fantastic, as it ensures you’ll receive the best odds when compared to various prominent bookmakers.

bet365 compare their prices to Ladbrokes, William Hill, Paddy Power, Coral, Sky Bet and BoyleSports. If they offer better prices, bet365 will match them – which is great news for their customers.

Key T&Cs: Place a bet from 10am on the day of race on the Win and Each Way fixed odds markets for any race shown live on ITV Racing.

Bet Boost

At bet365, you’ll receive boosted prices every day on selected horse races from the UK and Ireland.

These boosted odds will be posted at 10am on the day of the race and can significantly increase the amount of money you could win.

Key T&Cs: Boosted bets can be placed as Win or Each Way. Singles and multiple bets offered. Boosted multiples cannot be combined with other selections.

ITV Racing/Feature Race 4/1 Offer

Back a winner at 4/1 or higher and then bet on the next ITV Racing race or featured race, and you’ll receive your stake back if it’s a losing bet.

This is a fantastic bonus that can be worth up to £50. It’s a bonus being offered at many sportsbooks now, and it can only be good for sportsbook customers.

This offer will include these races at Sandown this week

Friday – 1.20, 1.50, 2.25, 3.00 & 3.35

Saturday – 1.50, 2.25, 3.00 & 3.32

Key T&Cs: This offer applies to the first single bet placed by a customer on each race shown live on ITV Racing.



Racing Value

This promotion combines many fantastic features, which all come together to make bet365 one of the best horse racing betting sites.

You’ll find early prices on every race, enhanced win only prices, no rule 4 deductions and bets on non runners will be refunded, plus more.

Key T&Cs: None.

bet365 review: Should You Claim the Sandown horse racing Offer?

You should definitely claim the Sandown horse racing bonus from bet365. Not only is it one of the largest bookmaker sign-up bonuses around, but it also comes from a name you can completely trust.

If you want to claim the Sandown horse racing bonus to potentially use at Friday’s Classic Trial Day or Saturday’s Jumps Finale fixtures, you should head over there using one of our links. Once you’ve signed up and deposited, you just need to make qualifying bet. You’ll then be given £50 in free bets to use at the sportsbook.

Sandown Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets

We take a look at the main Sandown races over the two-day meeting (Friday/Saturday) – giving you the key Sandown horse racing trends and also our Sandown tips and best bets.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day and Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

