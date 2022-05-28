bet365 Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £50 Champions League Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Paris’ Stade de France setting the stage for Saturday’s Champions League final, we have identified one of the best offers around from bet365 who are giving new customers £50 in free bets – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the bet365 Champions League Final Betting Offer

Take a look the step-by-step guide below to see how to redeem your Champions League final bonus – it couldn’t be simpler.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or greater. You’ll then get £50 in free bets.

bet365 Champions League Final Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits

Before heading over to bet365 and signing up, take a quick glance at their terms and conditions – see below for details:

No promo code needed.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/5 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

Best Champions League Final Betting Offers Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £30 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get £30 In Champions League Free Bets T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £30 In Champions League Free Bets New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 6. Bet £10 Get £20 Champions League Free Bets New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Claim Offer

bet365 Champions League Final Betting

Liverpool versus Madrid. Champions League final. Stade de France.

The stage is set for the biggest fixture in club football, and we couldn’t be more excited.

These two sides have been irresistible this season, both in Europe and their respective domestic leagues. Real Madrid, who are the newly crowned champions of Spain, have endured one of the toughest runs in recent Champions League memory, overcoming PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to the final.

Liverpool meanwhile toppled Inter Milan after a hard-fought two-leg victory in the knockout stage before sweeping aside Benfica and Villarreal to set up a second final with Real Madrid in four years.

Whatever your prediction is for Saturday evening, bet365’s offer is one of the best around so be sure to sign up ahead of time to explore the markets.

bet365 Betting Offers for Existing Customers

bet365 Price Promise

Fear not, for bet365 also have offers for all their existing customers.

Most notably, they compare prices with a whole host of other bookmakers, and should they offer better prices, bet365 will match them.

Bet Boost

At bet365, you’ll find some lucrative enhanced odds on a range of markets. We’ve picked out some of our favourites for the match – check them out below:

Real Madrid Half Time/Full Time – WAS 9/2 | NOW 11/2

Liverpool 3-1 – WAS 14/1 | NOW 18/1

(Above selections are subject to change).

Key T&Cs: Boosted bets can be placed as Win or Each Way. Singles and multiple bets offered. Boosted multiples cannot be combined with other selections.

bet365 Review: Should You Claim the £50 Bet Credits Offer?

bet365 have a one of the best betting sites around, and a huge welcome offer to match.

Make sure you are signed up ahead of the match to explore the markets for yourself – the free bets can also be used across bet365’s sportsbook.

More Champions League Final Betting Offers and Free Bets