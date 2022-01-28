bet365 offer non-runner no bet for all Cheltenham Festival races

BET365 are offering non-runner no bet on all races at this year’s Cheltenham Festival as the excitement for the jump-racing showpeice gathers pace.

This means that the number of NRNB races increases significantly – generally, only the five championship races offer this feature, which are the Gold Cup, Stayers Hurdle, Champion Chase, Champion Hurdle and Ryanair Chase.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits With bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

For those who don’t know, non-runner no bet means that your stakes are returned to you, should you wager on a horse and it then doesn’t start the race. This is particularly useful this year, with many stables still undecided as to which races their horses will contest.

The offering of NRNB markets means that bet365 will now be offering two books on each race. Those wishing to take advantage of the security NRNB brings can use one book, while those looking to maximise odds by removing NRNB can use the alternative.

Cheltenham Festival markets are set to change drastically over the coming couple of weeks. Cheltenham Trials day is tomorrow, and the following weekend sees the Dublin Racing Festival.

Currently, all entries for the Grade 1 races have been made public, and likely runners for the Triumph Hurdle and three novice hurdles were revealed on Tuesday.

Scratchings for the Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase and Gold Cup will be revealed in the coming week.

