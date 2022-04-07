Countries
bet365 manchester city liverpool free bet 5 premier league betting offer

bet365 Manchester City vs Liverpool Free Bet | £5 Premier League Betting Offer

Updated

14 seconds ago

on

bet365 Free Bet

The Premier League looks set to go down to the wire, and this weekend’s clash between the top two could determine whether the trophy heads to Manchester, or down the M62 to Liverpool.

You’ll find plenty of bonuses available for this massive Premier League match, with one of the best being the free bet bonus from bet365. Interested in finding out more? If so, keep on reading!

How to claim the Manchester City vs Liverpool free bet

Claiming the fantastic Manchester City vs Liverpool free bet bonus is incredibly simple. Just follow the steps below.

  1. Head over to bet365 using this link
  2. Sign up for an account and make a deposit
  3. You will receive a free bet to use on the big match

£5 Free Bet on Man City vs Liverpool

Betting options for Manchester City vs Liverpool

But what can you use your £5 free bet on? Well, it has to be the Manchester City vs Liverpool encounter, but there are still many betting options, including both singles and bets made using the Bet Builder.

Many will choose to simply jump on the overall winner market, hoping to grab a smaller win. Others will bet on the first goalscorer, half time-full time, correct score, or one of many other markets.

Other punters will choose to bet on something with longer odds, heading over to the Bet Builder section and creating a bet that could win them thousands. There’s no limit to the amount that can be won from this free bet, so you can create something with exceptionally high odds, if you want to.

Manchester City vs Liverpool best bet

Looking for some inspiration for your Manchester City vs Liverpool bet? If so, we’ve got a fantastic betting tip for you below.

As you’ll see when you look at the odds, Manchester City are pretty big favourites to win the match. While we agree they’re favourites, we don’t think Liverpool merit odds of 5/2 – they’re better than that and could easily win the game, if their star players are on form.

The previous match between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw – proof if needed that Liverpool can trade blows with Guardiola’s City. Momentum is also in Liverpool’s favour, having closed a big gap between them and City at the top of the table.

So, while a Liverpool win is not certain, we don’t think you should ignore the 5/2 odds being offered at bet365. Back Liverpool for the win and you’ll have a nice chance of making some money.

Manchester City vs Liverpool betting tip: Liverpool to win @ 5/2 with bet365

Manchester City vs Liverpool odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Manchester City 1/1 Bet365 logo
Draw 11/4 Bet365 logo
Liverpool 5/2 Bet365 logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

£5 Free Bet on Man City vs Liverpool

Other Manchester City vs Liverpool betting offers

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

