bet365 Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers | £50 Premier League Bet Credits

Tonight sees a crunch match in the Premier League, as Liverpool play host to Manchester United. If you’re considering a bet on the game, we’d urge you to head over to bet365, where you’ll get £50 in free bets. Find out more about the bet365 Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus below.

How to Claim the bet365 Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer?

It really couldn’t be much easier to get your hands on the Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus at bet365. Just follow the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to bet365 Place a bet of £5+ at odds of 1/5 or higher You’ll then get 500%, worth up to £50

bet365 Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

We know that reading the terms and conditions of anything is boring work. So, to help you, we’ve summarised the main terms of the bet365 Liverpool vs Manchester City free bet bonus below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £5+ and at odds of 1/5 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

bet365 Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting

Liverpool vs Manchester United is traditionally one of the biggest Premier League encounters. Tonight’s match is particularly important, as a loss for Liverpool could see them drop out of the title race, and a loss for United will further complicate their bid for Champions League football.

Liverpool head into the match following victory over Manchester City, which saw them move into the final of the FA Cup. United’s last match was an unconvincing 3-2 win over Norwich, and prior to that, they lost 1-0 to a poor Everton side. The results show why Liverpool are clear favourites for tonight’s match-up.

If you’re going to bet on the game, make sure you do it at bet365, where you’ll be able to claim £50 in free bets.

bet365 Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout

Quite simply, if you bet on a team to win and they go two goals ahead, you’ll be paid your winnings early.

There’s not much worse for a gambler than losing a bet after a team capitulates and lets a big lead slip, and this bonus removes any chances of that happening.

Key T&Cs: This offer applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for Soccer games from the selected competitions listed under All Qualifying Competitions below.

Soccer Accumulator Bonus

This is a fantastic bonus for those who love placing accumulators, which could see the odds of an acca boosted considerably.

When you place an acca with 3+ legs, you’ll find the odds are boosted. The more legs, the bigger the boost – if you have 14+ legs, you’ll receive a huge 70% increase of your odds.

Key T&Cs: This offer applies to returns on pre-match accumulators of 3 or more selections on the standard Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score or Result/Both Teams To Score markets for selected leagues and competitions as listed under All Qualifying Competitions below.

Bore Draw Money Back

If you place a bet on a game and it ends up finishing 0-0, you’ll get your stake refunded, if your bet is a losing one.

This bonus applies to every match covered at bet365, from huge Premier League games, to lower league games from obscure corners of the world.

Key T&Cs: This offer is available pre-match on every game for Half Time/Full Time, all Correct Score and all Scorecast markets. If the game finishes 0-0, we will refund your stake if the bet loses.

Each Way First Goalscorers

If you bet on a first goalscorer, you’ll find yourself winning a prize if they score at any point during the match.

This is a fantastic bonus that hugely increases the chances of you winning a prize when betting on the first goalscorer market.

Key T&Cs: None.

Soccer Substitute Guarantee

If you place a bet on a specific player and they’re substituted before half-time, you’ll have your bet refunded.

If this bet is part of a Bet Builder, that selection will be declared void and any money you win will come in the form of bet credits.

Key T&Cs: Applicable markets only. If the outcome of your bet has already been determined before your selected player is substituted, or your bet goes on to be a winner, then Substitute Guarantee will not apply and your bet will be settled in line with our Soccer Rules.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

bet365 review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer?

You should definitely claim the bet365 Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus, as it is one of the biggest free bet bonuses around. The £50 you receive in free bets could win you thousands, and anything you do win can be withdrawn straight away.

To claim your £50 free bet bonus, head over to bet365 using a link on this page and sign up. You can then deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet, after which you’ll find £50 in free bets added to your bet365 account.

More Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Free Bets