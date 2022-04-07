Countries
Home News bet365 grand national money back offer 50 refund each way single bets

bet365 Grand National Money Back Offer | 50% Refund on Each Way Single Bets

The Grand National is the biggest race in the UK horse racing calendar, attracting bets from all around the world. If you’re thinking of betting on the Grand National, we’ve found a great bonus for you over at bet365 – keep reading to find out more!

What is the bet365 money back offer?

This offer from bet365 is one of the best you’ll find for the 2022 Grand National. Quite simply, they will refund you 50% of your each way bets, up to a maximum amount of £125. This is the case regardless of whether your each way bets win or lose.

It must be noted that this is a bonus available to everyone who is an existing bet365 customer.

If you have not yet signed up, you can click here to claim the bet365 sign up offer.

How to claim your bet365 money back bonus

Claiming your money back bonus couldn’t be much easier. To get your hands on your 50% refund, follow the simple steps below.

  1. Add all your Grand National selections to the bet slip
  2. Make sure each bet is an each way one
  3. Place the bet and receive your refund, worth up to £125

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National Festival, held at Aintree racecourse, begins on Thursday, April 7th and runs until Saturday, April 9th. The Grand National itself is scheduled to start at 5:15 pm on the Saturday.

