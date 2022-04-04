Countries

bet365 Golf Betting Offers | £50 Masters Free Bet

Updated

3 mins ago

The Masters is the biggest tournament in golf, and every year it brings with it a flurry of betting activity. Many bookmakers are offering Masters free bets this year, and you can find out about the bet365 Masters free bet promotion on this page.

How to Claim the bet365 Golf Betting Offer?

Claiming the bet365 Masters free bet bonus is exceptionally simple – follow the step-by-step instructions below to get your hands on £50 of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to bet365
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or greater
  3. You’ll then get £50 in Free Bets

Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

bet365 Masters Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

We’ve checked out the terms and conditions of the bet365 Masters free bet bonus, so you don’t have to. You can see the main terms listed below.

  • No promo code required
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/5 or higher
  • Get £50 of free bets when initial bet settles
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

bet365 Masters Betting

The Masters is the biggest golfing event of the year – for players, fans and those who enjoy betting on golf. Played on the illustrious Augusta course, the winner not only takes home a huge prize, but also gets the honour of donning the famous green jacket.

This year, there will be many top players vying for the title, but the favourite with the bookies is Jon Rahm. Other players the bookies like the look of include Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler.

If you’re thinking about having a bet on the Masters, you should definitely head over to bet365. When there, you’ll find a superb selection of Masters betting markets, as well as one of the biggest Masters free bets around.

bet365 Masters Betting Offers for Existing Customers

At the moment, there are no other offers at bet365 specifically aimed at those betting on the Masters. However, they could add some Masters betting offers at any point, and when they do, we’ll add them to this page. So, check back regularly!

bet365 review: Should You Claim the Masters Offer?

You should definitely claim the Masters free bet offer from bet365. The reason? Quite simply, it’s one of the biggest free bets you’ll find for the tournament. Sure, there aren’t any other bonuses available afterwards, but there’s nothing stopping you using your free bets and then signing up with another site we recommend!

To claim the bet365 free bet bonus, just head over to the site using one of our links. You can then sign up and make a £10 qualifying bonus, after which you’ll receive your Masters free bets.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
