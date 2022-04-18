bet365 Gold Cup Betting News | 26 Horses Remain For Sandown Race

The big end-of-season jumps race is this Saturday at Sandown – the bet365 Gold Cup Chase – and at this stage the 3m5f race is down to 26 runners. Recent Scottish Grand National first and second – Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light – are still in the Sandown race entries, while last year’s disqualified winner (placed third) – Enrilo – is also back for more

26 bet365 Gold Cup Runners Remain As Mullins Pulls Out Several

Top Irish trainer – Willie Mullins – has never won this Saturday’s bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and having taken out his last runners – Al Boum Photo, Kemboy, Tornado Flyer and Burrows Saint – on Monday he won’t be breaking his duck this year either.

We’ve 26 horses standing their ground at this stage (see full list below), with three remaining Irish runners – Hewick, Go Another One and Streets Of Doyen – an Irish-trained horse last won this race in 2010 (Church Island).

Scottish Grand National First and Second Head The bet365 Gold Cup Betting

The Christian William yard will have a strong hand in the race if their recent Scottish Grand National first and second head to the Esher track this Saturday.

Win My Wings @ 5/1 with bet365 is up 14lbs for that Scottish Grand National win, so will need to improve again, while Kitty’s Light @ 5/1 bet365, who was running on strongly in that Ayr race, is also figuring highly in the bet365 Gold Cup Chase betting.

Christian Williams also has Cap Du Nord @ 12/1 with bet365 entered at the moment.

Alan King Has Landed The Last Two Runnings

The trainer to follow over the last few runnings of the bet365 Gold Cup has been Alan King – he’s won the last two renewals with Talkischeap in 2019 and 12 months with Potterman @ 10/1 with bet365, who is back for more.

The last horse to win the bet365 Gold Cup back-to-back was Topsham Bay in 1992 and 1993.

Trainer Alan King also has Fidux @ 25/1 with bet365 entered.

Enrilo, Who Was Last Year’s Disqualified Winner, Is Back For More

12 months ago we saw the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo @6/1 with bet365 first past the post, but was later disqualified into third after running green and hanging left in the closing stages.

He caused interference in the process and the Alan King runner – Potterman – was awarded the race. Enrilo is back to try and redeem that here and is only rated a pound higher.

Ultima Chase Winner, Corach Rambler, Still In The Entries

The form of last month’s Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival got a huge boost when the nineth horse – Noble Yeats – landed the Grand National at Aintree a few weeks ago. Therefore, the winner of that race – Corach Rambler @ 6/1 with bet365 – is another that’s sure to be popular here, despite being raised 8lbs for that success.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Full List Of 26 Runners Entered For the bet365 Gold Cup (as 18th April 22)

At this stage (Monday 18th April) 26 runners remain in Saturday’s bet365 Gold Cup (listed below), but more will come out in the build up to the race, with the final entries announced on Thursday 21st April (approx 11am).

Win My Wings

Potterman

Hewick

Corach Rambler

Kitty’s Light

Deise Aba

Tea Clipper

Go Another One

Enrilo

Irish Prophecy

Quick Wave

Chambard

Back On The Lash

Domaine De L’Isle

Fidux

Streets Of Doyen

Flegmatik

Full Back

Romain De Senam

Cap Du Nord

Via Dolorosa

Prime Venture

Achille

Step Back

Musical Slave

El Paso Wood

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Sandown Race Times On bet365 Gold Cup Day – Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

