bet365 Gold Cup Betting | 15 Horses Entered For Saturday’s Sandown Race

The big end-of-season jumps race is this Saturday at Sandown – the bet365 Gold Cup Chase – and the 3m5f contest is down to 15 FINAL runners. Recent Scottish Grand National first and second – Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light – will run, while last year’s disqualified winner (placed third) – Enrilo – and the eventual 2021 winner – Potterman – are back for more.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

15 bet365 Gold Cup Final Runners For Saturday’s Big Sandown Race

With the bet365 Gold Cup just days away now, we know the final 15 runners that will run in the 3m5f race at Sandown on Saturday.

11 horses, that included Corach Rambler, Irish Prophecy, Quick Wave, Chambard, Back On The Lash Tea Clipper and Deise Aba, were taken out of the race on Thursday to leave a strong field of 15 bet365 Gold Cup runners for the Sandown race (see the full list below)

Scottish Grand National First and Second Head The bet365 Gold Cup Betting

The Christian William yard will have a strong hand in the race with recent Scottish Grand National first and second heading to the Esher track this Saturday.

Win My Wings @ 11/2 with bet365 is up 14lbs for that Scottish Grand National win, so will need to improve again, while Kitty’s Light @ 4/1 bet365, who was running on strongly in that Ayr race, is also figuring highly in the bet365 Gold Cup Chase betting.

Christian Williams also has Cap Du Nord @ 12/1 with bet365 entered at the moment.

Alan King Has Landed The Last Two Runnings

The trainer to follow over the last few runnings of the bet365 Gold Cup has been Alan King – he’s won the last two renewals with Talkischeap in 2019 and 12 months with Potterman @ 10/1 with bet365, who is back for more.

The last horse to win the bet365 Gold Cup back-to-back was Topsham Bay in 1992 and 1993.

Trainer Alan King also has Fidux @ 16/1 with bet365 entered.

Two Irish bet365 Gold Cup Runners

Hewick @ 20/1 with bet365 and Streets Of Doyen @ 20/1 with bet365 are the two remaining Irish challengers in the race.

The last Irish-trained winner was Church Island in 2010.

Enrilo, Who Was Last Year’s Disqualified Winner, Is Back For More

12 months ago we saw the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo @10/3 with bet365 first past the post, but was later disqualified into third after running green and hanging left in the closing stages (watch the replay of the 2021 bet365 Gold Cup below).

He caused interference in the process and the Alan King runner – Potterman – was awarded the race. Enrilo is back to try and redeem that here and is only rated a pound higher and could be sent off as the bet365 Gold Cup favourite on Saturday.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Ultima Chase Winner, Corach Rambler – Pulled Out

The form of last month’s Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival got a huge boost when the nineth horse – Noble Yeats – landed the Grand National at Aintree a few weeks ago. However, the winner of that race – Corach Rambler – who had been popular in the betting for Saturday’s bet365 Gold Cup will not run in the race with the ground deemed too quick. He has been given an option at Punchestown next week so could head there.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Watch The 2021 bet365 Gold Cup Chase Again

Drama in the 2021 running of the bet365 Gold Cup as the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo wins the race but is placed third after running around in the closing stages – Potterman was awarded the race. Both Enrilo and Potterman are entered for the 2022 renewal.

Full List Of 15 FINAL Runners Entered For the bet365 Gold Cup

At this stage, 15 runners remain in Saturday’s bet365 Gold Cup (listed below).

Win My Wings

Potterman

Hewick

Kitty’s Light

Enrilo

Domaine De L’Isle

Fidux

Streets Of Doyen

Flegmatik

Cap Du Nord

Via Dolorosa

Prime Venture

Step Back

Musical Slave

El Paso Wood

bet365 Gold Cup Chase Free Bet Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Sandown races

bet365 a bookmaker with one of the best reputations on the planey – so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the bet365-sponsored Gold Cup Chase this Saturday.

We’ve an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that requires to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits which you could then use on the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown racecourse on Saturday 23rd April.



ITV 4/1+ Horse Racing Betting Offer – Plus, once you are an existing bet365 customer, you can also tap into their top ongoing offers – including if you back a Sandown winner on Saturday 23rd April at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger) – they will give you a free bet (up to £50) – just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV Sandown race (full details of this cracking ITV offer are on their site) – plus we’ve listed the Sandown LIVE ITV races below on this page to help you with this offer. (Note: ITV4 races are also included in this offer)

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Gold Cup Free Bet

Click here and sign up to Bet365.

Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Do You Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races on Saturday 23rd April – including the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase – and all have superb free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Sandown Race Times On bet365 Gold Cup Day – Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

More Horse Racing Free Bets