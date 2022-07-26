bet365 Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer | £50 Horse Racing Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Grab £60 in horse racing free bets to use at this week’s 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival with bet365. The 2022 Glorious Goodwood Meeting runs from Tuesday 26th till Saturday 30th July with big races like the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes some of the highlights.



To help you make the most of the Glorious Goodwood fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at bet365 on this page and find out how you can utilise their £50 free bet offer for the 2022 Glorious Goodwood.

How to Claim the bet365 Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer?

Claiming the bet365 Glorious Goodwood bonus really couldn’t be much easier. Do it simply by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to bet365 Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or higher You’ll then get £50 in Free Bets

bet365 Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

The Glorious Goodwood free bet bonus from bet365 is fantastic. We’ve taken a look through the terms and conditions and listed the most important ones below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/5 or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

bet365 Glorious Goodwood Betting

The five-day Glorious Goodwood Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of bet365’s free bet offer is a no brainer.

Over the five days there’s many big races to look forward to, including three Group One races – Sussex Stakes, Nassau Stakes and Goodwood Cup.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Glorious Goodwood this week, you should certainly join up with bet365 today, as you’ll receive a £50 free bet bonus.

bet365 Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

As with pretty much every top sports betting site, you’ll find that bet365 guarantees you’ll receive the best odds on your bet.

So, if you place a bet on a horse, only to find its SP is better, your bet will automatically be updated to feature the SP.

Key T&Cs: Offer applies to bets placed on the standard Win and Each Way Fixed Odds market only. All racing in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong is excluded.

bet365 Price Promise

The bet365 Price Promise is fantastic, as it ensures you’ll receive the best odds when compared to various prominent bookmakers.

bet365 compare their prices to Ladbrokes, William Hill, Paddy Power, Coral, Sky Bet and BoyleSports. If they offer better prices, bet365 will match them.

Key T&Cs: Place a bet from 10am on the day of race on the Win and Each Way fixed odds markets for any race shown live on ITV Racing.

Bet Boost

At bet365, you’ll receive boosted prices every day on selected horse races from the UK and Ireland.

These boosted odds will be posted at 10am on the day of the race and can significantly increase the amount of money you could win.

Key T&Cs: Boosted bets can be placed as Win or Each Way. Singles and multiple bets offered. Boosted multiples cannot be combined with other selections.

ITV Racing/Feature Race 4/1 Offer

Back a winner at 4/1 or higher and then bet on the next ITV Racing race or featured race, and you’ll receive your stake back if it’s a losing bet.

This is a fantastic bonus that can be worth up to £50. It’s a bonus being offered at many sportsbooks now, and it can only be good for sportsbook customers.

Key T&Cs: This offer applies to the first single bet placed by a customer on each race shown live on ITV Racing.



Racing Value

This promotion combines many fantastic features, which all come together to make bet365 one of the best horse racing betting sites.

You’ll find early prices on every race, enhanced win only prices, no rule 4 deductions and bets on non runners will be refunded, plus more.

Key T&Cs: None.

bet365 review: Should You Claim the Glorious Goodwood Offer?

You should definitely claim the Glorious Goodwood bonus from bet365. Not only is it one of the largest Glorious Goodwood bonuses around, but it also comes from a name you can completely trust.

If you want to claim the bet365 Glorious Goodwood bonus, you should head over there using one of the links on this page. Once you’ve signed up and deposited, you just need to make qualifying bet. You’ll then be given £50 in free bets to use at the sportsbook which includes every race from Glorious Goodwood.

