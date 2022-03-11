Countries
bet365 Cheltenham Betting Offers | £50 Cheltenham Bet Credits for 2022 Festival

Updated

39 seconds ago

on

Royal Pagaille

It’s nearly Cheltenham time again, meaning that bookies around the country are rolling out bonuses and promotions to tempt new customers. Check out what bet365 are offering below.

How to Claim the bet365 Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the bet365 Cheltenham betting offer is as easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to bet365
  2. Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 with one selection having odds of 1/5 or higher
  3. You will then receive a £50 Cheltenham Bet Credits

bet365 Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits

The bet365 Cheltenham betting offer is one of the biggest around, making it exceptionally attractive to everyone looking to bet at Cheltenham. You can take a look at the key aspects of the bonus below.

  • Free £30 bet for new customers
  • Qualifying bet must contain at least one selection with odds of 1/5 or higher
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already claimed the bet365 free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

bet365 Cheltenham Festival Betting

Cheltenham comes around only once a year, and it brings out the biggest and best horses, all competing in some of the world’s most prestigious races.

There’s furious betting on each and every one of the 28 races that make up the Cheltenham Festival, with big money to be won by the most successful bettors.

You’ll be able to use your £50 of Bet Credits on any Cheltenham race, including the world-famous Gold Cup, and you’ll find guaranteed best odds on each race offered by bet365.

bet365 Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

bet365 Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed

Quite simply, bet365 will guarantee the best price for every runner in every race held in the UK and Ireland, including races at Cheltenham.

Just place a Win or Each Way bet from 10am on the day of the race up to 15 minutes before the ‘off’ in order to be eligible.

Key T&Cs: Only includes races shown on ITV Racing. Offer applies to all bets placed from 10am on the day of race up to 15 minutes before the scheduled ‘off’ time. Prices compared with selected bookmakers only.

bet365 Cheltenham Bet Boost

Every race will see the price of one selected runner boosted, giving you more bang for your buck when betting on them.

You’ll find that this bonus applies to every UK and Ireland race, including all those being run at Cheltenham this year.

Key t&Cs: Bets placed on a Bet Boost market are eligible for all sports offers with the exception of Best Odds Guaranteed for Horse Racing.

Cheltenham Festival ITV Racing 4/1 Offer

Back the winner of any race shown on ITV at odds of 4/1 or higher and you’ll get a top bonus from bet365.

Simply make a wager on the next race, and you’ll receive your bet back as real money if your selection loses, up to a maximum of £50.

Key t&Cs: Offer applies to first single bet placed. Applies to win and each way fixed odds markets and enhanced place terms markets only.

bet365 review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

bet365 is an industry leader in sportsbook gambling and their Cheltenham betting offers show exactly why.

You get a good amount of Cheltenham Bet Credits to use on any race at the Festival, as well as a great selection of offers once you sign up such as the ITV Racing offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

