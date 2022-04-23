Bet UK Sandown Jumps Finale Day Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bets

Two decent days of horse racing at Sandown Park this Friday and Saturday and there really is something for everyone. On Friday the Esher track stages a flat turf card that includes the Classic Trial, while on Saturday it’s their Jumps Finale fixture, which is the last day of the 2021/22 NH season. We’ve teamed up with Bet UK to give readers a cracking £30 free bet to use on this Friday and Saturday’s Sandown horse races.



T&C's Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

The two-day Sandown meeting this Friday and Saturday really does have something for all horse racing fans. The fixture is a great mixed racing meeting as on the opening day it’s flat turf action for the bet365 Classic Trials Day, while on the Saturday the attention turns to the jumps for the bet365 Jumps Finale Day. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at Sandown on both days.

On Friday, the bet365 Classic Day Trials Day is on the flat and has featured races that are spearheaded by the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, bet365 Mile and bet365 Classic Trial -last season’s Classic Trial saw the runner-up Adaayar go onto win the Epsom Derby!

As the meeting moves into Saturday, it’s over the jumps with the bet365 Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup Chase two of the highlights – last year we saw the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo first past the post in the bet365 Gold Cup – but was later disqualified to third after running around in the closing stages, with Potterman given the race. Both horses look likely to run in the race again this Saturday.

ITV are broadcasting the racing from Sandown on both days (Fri/Sat) too so don’t miss any of the action! Make sure you get your bets placed and enjoy the amazing free bets that Bet UK are offering you!

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day and Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

