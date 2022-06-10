Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Claim the Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting Offer
It’s that time of the year again: when millions of people descend on bookies, both online and offline, to place their bets on the racing from Royal Ascot. Many sportsbooks offer great bonuses to those betting on the race, and one of the best on the market it certainly Bet UK.
You can find out more about the Bet UK Royal Ascot Free Bet offer by reading below and claiming up to £30 in horse racing free bets for the racing.
How to Claim the Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting Offer?
If you want to claim this superb Bet UK Royal Ascot bonus, just follow the simple steps listed below:
- Click here to sign up to Bet UK
- Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets
Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
The Royal Ascot bonus from Bet UK really is one of the best you’ll find from a reputable online sportsbook. You can find out about the most important aspects of the bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting
The Royal Ascot Festival only comes around once a year, but it takes an inordinate number of bets, with even those who don’t usually bet on the horses tempted to make a bet, often on an outsider.
This year, the races looks like being highly competitive ones. So whether you fancy Bay Bridge in the Price Of Wales’s Stakes, Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup or Ottoman Fleet in the King Edward VII Stakes, there are a plethora of races and horses for you to use your free bets on. That’s what makes the Royal Ascot Festival so popular, the fact there are so many different races to bet on.
If you’d like to bet on Royal Ascot, you should head to Bet UK using a link on this page. You’ll then be able to claim £30 in free bets, which you can use to bet on the race.
Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Acca Club
The Acca Club is a fantastic promotion available at Bet UK, and should be something that helps many betting on the Royal Ascot.
The bonus is a simple one: place a qualifying acca with five or more legs, and you’ll receive a boost to the odds. The more legs your bet has, the bigger the boost you’ll receive.
Key T&Cs: To qualify, all selections must have odds of 1/5 or higher. Maximum stake £20. Maximum winnings per boost £1,000.
Bet UK review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?
There can be no doubting the fact that you should claim this great bonus from Bet UK. If you’re going to be betting on Royal Ascot anyway, why not claim a nice bonus at the same time?
It is incredibly easy to claim this bonus. Just head over to Bet UK using our link and then sign up. It’s then just a process of making a deposit and then placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £30 in free bets heading into your account.
