Home News bet uk pga championship betting offers 30 in bet uk golf free bets

Bet UK PGA Championship Betting Offers: £30 in Bet UK Golf Free Bets

Updated

22 mins ago

on

Looking ahead to the second major of the year as we embark upon the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills, we have identified a fantastic offer for our valued SportsLens readers, where customers can get a £30 free bet on Bet UK upon registering.

How to Claim the Bet UK PGA Championship Betting Offer?

Claiming this offer is as easy as 1, 2, 3 – see the steps listed below to find out how you can redeem £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bet UK
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or greater
  3. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets

Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet UK PGA Championship Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Golf Free Bets

Before heading over to Bet UK to redeem your PGA Championship Betting Offer, be sure to check out the main terms and conditions below:

  • No promo code required
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or more
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet UK PGA Championship Betting

The 104th PGA Championship is almost upon us as all of the world’s best golfers head to Oklahoma in a bid to lift the famous Wanamaker Trophy and become the PGA Championship victor.

Big names such as 15-time major championship winner, Tiger Woods, four-time major winner, Rory McIlroy and current world number one and reigning Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, all feature at Southern Hills Country Club this week.

Scottie Scheffler is the bookies favourite at odds of 13.00 on Bet UK, compared to and outsider like Louis Oosthuizen who can be backed at odds of 75.00.

An intriguing event to say the least, and one that should present lots of value. With this in mind, be sure to sing up to Bet UK ahead of the first tee-shot on Thursday afternoon.

Bet UK Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

Existing customers will need to keep an eye on the markets ahead of the beginning of the tournament, with Bet UK offering some of the best price boosts around to maximise your profits.

Acca Club

Bet UK Acca Club is another way users can get the most out of their bets, and more specifically, their accumulators.

Simply place five accumulators with a different number of legs, and this offer will give existing customers boosted odds on all five accumulators every week.

T&Cs: Place five accumulators; the minimum odds per selection is 1.2 (1/5), and maximum stake to use the profit boosts is £20. The boosts will increase your winnings up to a max of £1000 per boost.

Bet UK Review: Should You Claim the £30 Free Bet Offer?

The £30 free bet can be used across Bet UK;s relatively new but expansive sportsbook, so if this particular golf event isn’t calling out to you for a bet, there are plenty of other markets to choose from.

Make sure to head over to Bet UK to get set up ready to savour what should be an enthralling week of PGA Championship golfing action.

More PGA Championship Betting Offers and Free Bets

