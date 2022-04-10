Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News bet uk man city vs liverpool betting offer 30 football free bets

Bet UK Man City vs Liverpool Betting Offer: £30 Football Free Bets

Updated

15 mins ago

on

Mo Salah PFA Player of the Year odds latest

Manchester City and Liverpool will be hoping to gain a vital advantage in the title race when they face off this Sunday. Bet UK are offering a lucrative offer for their customers and here is how you can claim it. 

Claim the Bet UK Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer

How to Claim the Bet UK Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer?

Bet UK are offering £30 worth of free bets, follow the instructions below and claim your free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bet UK
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £30 of Free Bets

Best Free Bet Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

Bet UK Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Here are the terms and conditions of the Bet UK bonus for the Manchester City vs Liverpool clash on Sunday.

  • No promo code required
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

BetUK betting offers

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

9.7
Visit BetUK
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet UK Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting

Manchester City will feel that they can have one hand on the Premier League trophy if they can beat Liverpool this Sunday and the Reds will be desperate to climb to the top of the table with win. 

Both sides are in impressive form right now and they have the quality to beat each other. On current form, they might cancel each other out but this is a game with a lot at stake and Bet UK have a fantastic free bet on offer. Sign up to the bookmaker by clicking the link below and claim the free bet bonus. 

Bet UK Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Weekly Acca

Bet UK are offering users the chance to claim extra winnings on your accas every week. Select the option from the ‘My Promotions’ tab and enjoy the profit boosts from the Premier League every week. 

Key T&Cs:

  1. Qualifying bets for the 10% Profit boost must be a 3 fold, and all selections must be at odds of 1.2 or greater.
  2. Qualifying bets for the 20% Profit boost must be a 4 fold, and all selections must be at odds of 1.2 or greater.
  3. Qualifying bets for the 30% Profit boost must be a 5 fold, and all selections must be at odds of 1.2 or greater.
  4. Qualifying bets for the 40% Profit boost must be a 6 fold, and all selections must be at odds of 1.2 or greater.
  5. Qualifying bets for the 50% Profit boost must be a 7 fold or greater, and all selections must be at odds of 1.2 or greater.
  6. Max stake £20, max extra winnings per boost £1000.

BetUK betting offers

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

9.7
Visit BetUK
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet UK Review: Should You Claim the Manchester City vs Liverpool Offer?

Users looking to bet on the high octane Premier League clash must look to take advantage of the bonuses on offer this weekend.

Claim the fantastic Manchester City vs Liverpool Bet UK offer by simply heading over to the sportsbook using a link from this page. Sign up, make a deposit and then proceed with a qualifying bet. The terms and conditions of the free bet bonuses have been listed here.

More Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens