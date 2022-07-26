Countries
Bet UK Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Bet UK Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Bet UK Bonus

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Full T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Grab £30 in horse racing free bets to use at this week’s 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival with Bet UK. Thee 2022 Glorious Goodwood Meeting runs from Tuesday 26th till Saturday 30th July with big races like the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes some of the highlights.

To help you make the most of the Glorious Goodwood fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at Bet UK on this page and find out how you can utilise their £30 free bet offer for the 2022 Glorious Goodwood.

Already claimed this betting offer? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

How to Claim the Bet UK Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer?

If you want to claim this superb Bet UK Glorious Goodwood bonus, just follow the simple steps listed below:

  1. Click here to sign up to Bet UK
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets

Bet UK Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

The Glorious Goodwood bonus from Bet UK really is one of the best you’ll find from a reputable online sportsbook. You can find out about the most important aspects of the bonus below.

  • No promo code required
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet UK Glorious Goodwood Betting

The five-day Glorious Goodwood Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of Bet UK’s free bet offer is a no brainer.

Over the five days there’s many big races to look forward to, including three Group One races – Sussex Stakes, Nassau Stakes and Goodwood Cup.

So if you’d like to bet on Glorious Goodwood, you should head to Bet UK using a link on this page. You’ll then be able to claim £30 in free bets, which you can use to bet on the races.

Bet UK Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

The Acca Club is a fantastic promotion available at Bet UK, and should be something that helps many betting on Glorious Goodwood.

The bonus is a simple one: place a qualifying acca with five or more legs, and you’ll receive a boost to the odds. The more legs your bet has, the bigger the boost you’ll receive.

Key T&Cs: To qualify, all selections must have odds of 1/5 or higher. Maximum stake £20. Maximum winnings per boost £1,000.

Bet UK Review: Should You Claim the Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers?

There can be no doubting the fact that you should claim this great bonus from Bet UK. If you’re going to be betting on Glorious Goodwood this week anyway, why not claim a nice bonus at the same time?

It is incredibly easy to claim this bonus. Just head over to Bet UK using our link and then sign up. It’s then just a process of making a deposit and then placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £30 in free bets heading into your account.

