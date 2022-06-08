Bet Storm Wales vs Netherlands Betting Offers | £30 Nations League Free Bet

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Off the back of their miraculous World Cup qualification, Wales welcome Netherlands to the Cardiff City Stadium, and luckily for our readers we have found a £30 free bet offer from Bet Storm ahead of the game.
How to Claim the Bet Storm Wales vs Netherlands Betting Offer?
Bet Storm’s welcome bonus is absolutely worth claiming ahead of the international fixtures taking place this week – see below as to how you can redeem yours.
- Click here to sign up to Bet Storm
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- Receive £30 in free bets.
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet Storm Wales vs Netherlands Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
See below for more details about the offer including qualifying terms and conditions:
- Promo code BET30 required.
- Offer for new customers only.
- Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or more.
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet Storm Wales vs Netherlands Betting
Wales enter this fixture off the back of their 1-0 World Cup play-off win over Ukraine, meaning Rob Page and his side will play on the biggest stage of them all for the first time since 1958.
The Dragons now face a tough fixture in the second game of this Nations League campaign as they welcome the Netherlands to Cardiff.
Returning manager Louis Van Gaal was delighted with his side’s performance in their opener as they tore a helpless Belgium side apart, running out eventual 4-1 victors.
While many expect the Welsh to be brought back to Earth after the joyous scenes witnessed on Sunday, that result could enthuse the home side even more in what looks set to be an intriguing tie.
Bet Storm Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Wager Wars
Enter the promo code START, and then by wagering more and more you work your way up the leaderboard to win cash prizes.
Key T&Cs: Players must deposit £10+ using code START and place a minimum of £50 worth of qualifying bets to be entered into this promotion.
Football Cashback
Bet Storm are offering users 10% of their football betting losses up to a maximum of £500.
Simply deposit £10 or more at Bet Storm using the promo code SCORE.
Key T&Cs: Players should ensure they deposit using code SCORE. All cashback awarded as a zero wagering bonus.
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet Storm review: Should You Claim the Wales vs Netherlands Offer?
While the Wales vs Netherlands fixture seems like a fixture that would present lots of value, the £30 in free bets can also be used across Bet Storm’s sportsbook making it a versatile offer, so be sure to sign up and explore for yourself.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets