Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers | £30 Premier League Free Bet

The Premier League season is reaching its climax, and tonight’s match between Liverpool and Manchester United could go a long way in deciding where the title heads, as well as who qualifies for the Champions League. If you’re going to bet on the game, head to Bet Storm, where you can find a £30 free bet bonus – find out more below.

How to Claim the Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer?

Claiming this fantastic Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus is incredibly easy. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to Bet Storm Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher Receive £30 of Free Bets

Best Free Bet Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Always understand the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it. We’ve helped you out by summarising the terms of the Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus below.

Must use promo code BET30

Promotion for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting

Liverpool go into this match in great form, having qualified for the FA Cup final over the weekend. However, the Premier League title is a more important goal, and a win against United will see them go top of the league, albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

Manchester United aren’t having the best run. They won their last match, but unconvincingly so, and before that, lost to a struggling Everton side. They go into the match with Liverpool as the underdogs.

Do you think Liverpool will win? Or are you backing United to pull off a surprise victory? Whatever you think, make sure you bet at Bet Storm, where you’ll be able to claim a fantastic £30 free bet.

Bet Storm Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Wager Wars

This is a fantastic competition that sees you trying to top a leaderboard. The more money you win, the higher you’ll place on the leaderboard. Finish in the top five and win a prize.

Entering this tournament is simple: just deposit £10 or more using promo code START. You can then start betting and hopefully working your way up the leaderboard.

Key T&Cs: Players must deposit £10+ using code START and place a minimum of £50 worth of qualifying bets to be entered into this promotion.

Football Cashback

Bet Storm offer cashback on a range of sports, including football. You’ll receive cashback worth 10% of your football betting losses, up to a maximum of £500.

To take part in the football cashback promotion, just deposit £10 or more at Bet Storm using promo code SCORE.

Key T&Cs: In order to qualify for cashback, players must deposit using code SCORE. All cashback awarded as a zero wagering bonus.

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer?

You should definitely claim the Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus. It’s not the biggest you’ll find online, but you’ll still be getting £30 in free money, which you can use to bet on markets throughout the sportsbook. It might even be the £30 that wins you thousands!

To claim your free £30, simply head to Bet Storm using a link on this page and sign up. Then, deposit £10 or more using bonus code BET30, before placing a £10 qualifying wager. After this, you’ll receive £30 in free bets.

More Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Free Bets