Home News bet storm liverpool manchester united betting offers 30 premier league free bet

Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers | £30 Premier League Free Bet

Updated

7 hours ago

on

Bet Storm Homepage 1

Claim the Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer

The Premier League season is reaching its climax, and tonight’s match between Liverpool and Manchester United could go a long way in deciding where the title heads, as well as who qualifies for the Champions League. If you’re going to bet on the game, head to Bet Storm, where you can find a £30 free bet bonus – find out more below.

How to Claim the Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer?

Claiming this fantastic Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus is incredibly easy. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bet Storm
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £30 of Free Bets

Best Free Bet Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Always understand the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it. We’ve helped you out by summarising the terms of the Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus below.

  • Must use promo code BET30
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting

Liverpool go into this match in great form, having qualified for the FA Cup final over the weekend. However, the Premier League title is a more important goal, and a win against United will see them go top of the league, albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

Manchester United aren’t having the best run. They won their last match, but unconvincingly so, and before that, lost to a struggling Everton side. They go into the match with Liverpool as the underdogs.

Do you think Liverpool will win? Or are you backing United to pull off a surprise victory? Whatever you think, make sure you bet at Bet Storm, where you’ll be able to claim a fantastic £30 free bet.

Bet Storm Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Wager Wars

This is a fantastic competition that sees you trying to top a leaderboard. The more money you win, the higher you’ll place on the leaderboard. Finish in the top five and win a prize.

Entering this tournament is simple: just deposit £10 or more using promo code START. You can then start betting and hopefully working your way up the leaderboard.

Key T&Cs: Players must deposit £10+ using code START and place a minimum of £50 worth of qualifying bets to be entered into this promotion.

Football Cashback

Bet Storm offer cashback on a range of sports, including football. You’ll receive cashback worth 10% of your football betting losses, up to a maximum of £500.

To take part in the football cashback promotion, just deposit £10 or more at Bet Storm using promo code SCORE.

Key T&Cs: In order to qualify for cashback, players must deposit using code SCORE. All cashback awarded as a zero wagering bonus.

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer?

You should definitely claim the Bet Storm Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus. It’s not the biggest you’ll find online, but you’ll still be getting £30 in free money, which you can use to bet on markets throughout the sportsbook. It might even be the £30 that wins you thousands!

To claim your free £30, simply head to Bet Storm using a link on this page and sign up. Then, deposit £10 or more using bonus code BET30, before placing a £10 qualifying wager. After this, you’ll receive £30 in free bets.

More Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
