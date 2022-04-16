Countries
Home News bet storm chelsea crystal palace betting offers 30 fa cup free bet

Bet Storm Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offers | £30 FA Cup Free Bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Bet Storm Homepage 1

Claim the Bet Storm Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer

This weekend sees the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and the second of the two matches is an all-London affair, as Chelsea take on Crystal Palace. You’ll find plenty of free bets for the match, but which is best? One of the top bonuses is undoubtedly from Bet Storm, and you can find out about it below.

How to Claim the Bet Storm Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer?

Claiming this free bet bonus really couldn’t be much simpler – just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bet Storm
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £30 of Free Bets

Bet Storm Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Reading the terms and conditions of a bonus is a really boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Take a look below to see a summary of the most important points.

  • Must use promo code BET30
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting

This weekend sees the remaining four teams in the FA Cup descend on Wembley, with all four aiming to make it to the tournament finale. Manchester City take on Liverpool in the first match, while Chelsea play Crystal Palace in Sunday’s fixture.

Chelsea go into the match as overwhelming favourites, which is perfectly understandable. After all, they’re European champions sitting third in the league, while Palace look like finishing mid-table, which would be a great achievement for Patrick Vieira.

But who do you think will win the game? Will Chelsea stroll to a win, or will Palace shock everyone and make it to the final? Whatever you think, you should place your bet at Bet Storm, where you’ll be able to claim £30 in free bets.

Bet Storm FA Cup Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Wager Wars

This is a leaderboard competition, and quite simply, the more money you win, the higher you’ll be on the table. Finish in the top five and you’ll win a cash prize.

To take part in the Wager Wars leaderboard, you need to deposit with the promo code START. You then simply need to start placing bets on any sport, including football.

Key T&Cs: Players must deposit £10+ using code START and place a minimum of £50 worth of qualifying bets to be entered into this promotion.

Football Cashback

Cashback is always popular with gamblers, and you could earn £500 in cashback when betting on football at Bet Storm.

To be eligible for this promotion, just deposit using promo code SCORE. You’ll then receive back 10% of your losses, up to a maximum of £500.

Key T&Cs: In order to qualify for cashback, players must deposit using code SCORE. All cashback awarded as a zero wagering bonus.

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm review: Should You Claim the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Offer?

You should definitely claim the Bet Storm Chelsea vs Crystal Palace offer. When you do, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to spend throughout the sportsbook, plus you’ll know that you’re betting with a trustworthy and reputable company.

To claim this superb free bet bonus, head to Bet Storm using one of the links on this page. After signing up, deposit using code BET30 and then make a £10 qualifying bet. You’ll then receive your £30 in free bets.

