bet on world cup in any us state how to bet on the 2022 fifa world cup in us

Bet On World Cup In ANY US State: How To Bet On The 2022 FIFA World Cup In US

Updated

27 mins ago

on

13 min read

soccer state

Did you know, you can bet on the World Cup in ANY US State? Yes, if you like betting on soccer, you’ll probably be hitting fever pitch at the moment with the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to kick-off. So, we are going to show you how to bet on the World Cup in the US, plus how to also get $6000 in free bets in the process. 

Bet On World Cup In ANY US State Our With Top Sports Betting Sites For Soccer

BetOnline can be used to bet on the World Cup in ANY US State, including California, Texas and Florida, plus they offer a 50% deposit bonus for a maximum $1000 in free bets, just follow the steps below to sign-up now.

  • Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  • Open your account and deposit at minimum $55
  • Get your 50% deposit bonus, maximum $1000
  • Once on BetOnline site – Click on soccer, then on ‘2022 World Cup’
  • Pick your game, then the team you want to place a bet on
  • Select Place Bet and you’re World Cup soccer bet has been wagered

T&C: You can deposit a minimum $55, which with the BetOnline 50% deposit bonus would get you $27.50 in bonuses. If you deposit $2000, you get the max $1000 Soccer World Cup free bet. You may only use this promo once on your FIRST deposit.

Best World Cup Betting Sites In US

Our US sports betting sites for soccer give the ‘GREEN LIGHT’ for players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in ANY US State.

$1000 Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bet Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

And, if you like betting when out and about, you can check out the best soccer betting apps to use in the USA to wager on the World Cup and watch the action when on the go.

2022 World Cup Betting Odds

Nevada

Brazil are the World Cup favorites with all the Sportsbooks leading into football’s biggest tournament and since 1986 (9 events) we’ve seen three nations that started the tournament as favourites go onto win.

The USA soccer team have a FIFA World ranking of 16, so there are only fifteen countries with a better chance than them of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – so they must have a squeak of at least getting out of their Group B with England, Iran and Wales.

See the full ‘Futures’ betting for each country below.

You can use ANY of the World Cup free bets that are on offer on this page to back a team to win to go all the way in Qatar and lift the trophy, go with matches most days you can redeem your free bets on these games too – it’s up to you!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Futures Odds Play
BRAZIL +365 betonline ag
ARGENTINA +550 betonline ag
FRANCE
 +700 betonline ag
ENGLAND
 +900 betonline ag
SPAIN
 +900 betonline ag
GERMANY
 +1100 betonline ag
NETHERLANDS
 +1300 betonline ag
PORTUGAL
 +1600 betonline ag
BELGIUM
 +1900 betonline ag
DENMARK
 +3300 betonline ag
URUGUAY
 +4500 betonline ag
CROATIA
 +6000 betonline ag
SENEGAL
 +9000 betonline ag
USA
 +10000 betonline ag
SERBIA
 +10000 betonline ag
SWITZERLAND
 +11000 betonline ag
MEXICO
 +20000 betonline ag
POLAND
 +20000 betonline ag
ECUADOR
 +20000 betonline ag
WALES
 +25000 betonline ag
CANADA
 +27500 betonline ag
CAMEROON
 +30000 betonline ag
JAPAN
 +30000 betonline ag
MOROCCO
 +30000 betonline ag
SOUTH KOREA
 +30000 betonline ag
GHANA
 +35000 betonline ag
QATAR
 +40000 betonline ag
AUSTRALIA
 +40000 betonline ag
COSTA RICA
 +40000 betonline ag
IRAN
 +50000 betonline ag
TUNISIA
 +75000 betonline ag
SAUDI ARABIA
 +75000 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

USA Soccer World Cup Group Games

The United States Mens National Team are in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, joined England, Iran and Wales also in their section and with the group having an average FIFA world ranking of ’15’ – this is lowest of all the 8 groups to suggest it could be tight!

See below the USA’s opening three group games, then if they finish first or second in the group (3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie) they will progress to the knockout stages.

Mon Nov 21: USA v WALES (2pmET)

USA v Wales: World Cup Odds Play
USA +153 betonline ag
DRAW +206 betonline ag
WALES +224 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Fri Nov 25: ENGLAND v USA (2pmET)

USA v England: World Cup Odds Play
USA +520 betonline ag
DRAW +310 betonline ag
ENGLAND -170 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Tues Nov 29: IRAN v USA (2pmET)

USA v Iran: World Cup Odds Play
USA TBC betonline ag
DRAW TBC betonline ag
IRAN TBC betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Main Markets To Look For Ahead Of The FIFA World?

See below at the detailed list with definitions of what each of the markets are on our US sports betting sites for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Money Line Match Betting: Pick a team to win a game (or the tie)
  • Under/Over 2.5 Goals: Select how many goals will be scored in a match
  • World Cup Match Spreads: Bet on sides with a goal handicap
  • World Cup Group Betting: Back a team to win their respective group
  • World Cup Futures: Back a team (country to win the 2022 World Cup)
  • World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting: Select a player to score the most World Cup goals

FIFA World Cup Betting — How To Watch 2022 Soccer World Cup In USA

  • 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
  • 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
  • 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CT): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am (World Cup Times Guide)
  • 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
  • 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
  • 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850

Best World Cup 2022 Betting Sites In ANY US State

  • BetOnline – Best World Cup soccer odds
  • Everygame – Cracking joining offer and live streams
  • Bovada – Leader for World Cup soccer markets
  • MyBookie – Must-see free bet joining offer
  • BetUS – Generous World Cup soccer free bet offer

US Sports Betting Sites For Soccer World Cup 2022 Reviewed

See our reviews for the US sports betting sites for Soccer World Cup markets and free bets. Go through their simple welcome offers and see what you can get in terms of World Cup free bets, and just how to claim these FIFA World Cup sports bonuses.

We think you’ll be happy as there’s $6000 in free bets up for grabs!

BetOnline: World Cup Betting Site With $1000 Free Bet To Claim

betonline world series

Join BetOnline and you’ll not be disappointed as you’ll then be able to place bets on the World Cup 2022 in US, plus if you also enter our special bonus code INSIDERS when you make your opening deposit, they will also reward you by matching whatever you outlay to 50%.

So, if you deposited $100, you will receive a $50 bonus, while the minimum to unlock the offer is just $55 – meaning you’ll get a $27.50 World Cup free bet.

But, please note that this offer is only available on your FIRST DEPOSIT – so, if you can, the advice is to try and go as close to the maximum $2000 as you can!

Reardless, the BetOnline World Cup soccer bonus offer still means you’ll ‘hitting the back of the net’ with up to $1000 a FIFA World Cup free bet.

See our table below with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 betonline ag
$1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 betonline ag
$500 INSIDERS 50% $250 betonline ag
$250 INSIDERS 50% $125 betonline ag


BetOnline World Cup Soccer Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of just $55
  • Bet On The World Cup in ANY US State
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
  • US Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline Socccer World Cup Offer

Everygame: Grab Your $750 Sports Betting Bonus For 2022 World Cup

Everygame Sports Welcome Bonus

Everygame have a top array of markets that you can bet on the FIFA World Cup with and they also allow you to place bets if you live in ANY US state.

Just like the other top World Cup Sportsbooks on this site, Everygame will also give new customers the option to claim World Cup free bets to use at the up-coming tournament.

They’ve got a maximum of $750 on offer.

Yes, you can score from ‘outside the box’ with Everygame by just making a deposit of up to $250 and then Everygame will match that 100% – meaning a cool $250 extra in your new account.

The good times continue with Everygame too, as they will allow you to repeat this 100% matched deposit bonus up to £250 another two times!

Therefore, overall you can hit a ‘HAT-TRICK’ of World Cup free bets of $250 each, which gives you a total of $750 to fire at the soccer Sportsbooks for the action in Qatar.

Just remember to use our special World Cup PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ when you sign-up and deposit so you don’t miss out on this extra free cash.

Everygame World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • Place bets on the 2022 World Cup in ANY US State
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Your Everygame Soccer World Cup Offer

Bovada: $750 In US Sports Betting Free Bets for FIFA World Cup

bovada landing page

Bovada are the next soccer Sportsbook to join the party as you can ‘hit them on the break’ with up to $750 in soccer World Cup free bets and, again, they will allow you to bet on the World Cup 2022 in any US state.

To keep things simple, it’s the same PROMO CODE INSIDERS with all our betting partners on this page – just enter this when making your opening deposit.

Want To Know More? All you need to know really is that Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%.

Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will get a free bet worth $750 and a nice betting bank to go to war with ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Plus, don’t worry if you can’t outlay the full $1000 – even a $250 deposit gets you a $187.50 World Cup soccer free bet for the month-long tournament.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining Bovada.

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$1000 INSIDERS 75% $750 bovada
$500 INSIDERS 75% $375 bovada
$250 INSIDERS 75% $187.50 bovada
$125 INSIDERS 75% $93.75 bovada

Bovada FIFA World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 World Cup Free Bets
  • Bet On The FIFA World Cup in ANY US State
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • US Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada Soccer World Cup Offer

MyBookie: FIFA World Cup Betting Site  With $1,000 US Sports Betting Soccer Free Bets

mybookie new 1

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your World Cup free bet.

You can ‘max-out’ with a $2000 deposit if you can, which will get you a $1000 World Cup free bet, or don’t worry if you have to go smaller as the minimum is only $50 – so a $25 soccer bonus.

It’s PROMO CODE INSIDERS again with MyBookie and they are another US soccer World Cup betting site that will give you the green light to wager bets if you live in America.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining MyBookie

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 mybookie
$1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 mybookie
$500 INSIDERS 50% $250 mybookie
$250 INSIDERS 50% $125 mybookie

MyBookie World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • US Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie Soccer World Cup Offer

BETUS: £2,500 US Sports Betting Free Bets To Use at World Cup

BetUS Sportsbook HomepageThe last soccer World Cup sports betting site to get into bed with are BetUS.

Billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’, so that statement tell you all you need to know.

Go to their site and see if you agree, but with all the markets you’ll need, that include the FIFA World Cup, then if you want to bet on the top-class soccer action they have to be in your corner.

They’ve also got one of the largest ‘new customer’ joining offers on the market with a whopping 125% matched bonus on the table if you use our Promo Code INSIDERS.

A 125% maths question is not always easy to work out – but if you deposit $2000 they will give you a $2500 soccer free bet that you can use when betting on the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Can’t go that large to start? Don’t worry, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet, or $250 will bag you $312.50 in World Cup free bets.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS

Deposit
 Promo Code
 Matched %
 Free Bet
 Sportsbook
$2000 INSIDERS 125% $2500 betus
$1000 INSIDERS 125% $1250 betus
$500 INSIDERS 125% $625 betus
$250 INSIDERS 125% $312.50 betus


BetUS World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • US sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Soccer World Cup Offer

$6,000 In World Cup Free Bets | Join Our Leading US Sports Betting Sites For Soccer Bonsues With Promo Code: INSIDERS

We’ve added our trusted US Sports Betting Sites in a matrix table below with each of their offers – join, deposit and use them to bet on the World Cup in ANY US state.

If you can ‘GO LARGE’ with them all then you’ll be sitting on with WHOPPING $6000 in free bets that you could use to bet on the World Cup and you can also do this when placing bets in ANY US state, including New York and Kentucky.

TOP TIP – Don’t forget to use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you unlock the soccer free bets that are on offer. By taking up these top offers it means soccer fans looking to bet on the FIFA World Cup can do so with a pocket-full of free bet bonuses.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days betonline ag
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None everygame logo
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None bovada
MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None mybookie
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days betus

