Did you know, you can bet on World Cup in ANY US State? Yes, if you like betting on soccer, you’ll probably be hitting fever pitch at the moment with the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to kick-off. So, we are going to show you how to bet on the World Cup in the US, plus how to also get $6000 in free bets in the process.
Bet On World Cup In ANY US State Our With Top Sports Betting Sites For Soccer
BetOnline can be used to bet on the World Cup in ANY US State, including California, Texas and Florida, plus they offer a 50% deposit bonus for a maximum $1000 in free bets, just follow the steps below to sign-up now.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Open your account and deposit at minimum $55
- Get your 50% deposit bonus, maximum $1000
- Once on BetOnline site – Click on soccer, then on ‘2022 World Cup’
- Pick your game, then the team you want to place a bet on
- Select Place Bet and you’re World Cup soccer bet has been wagered
T&C: You can deposit a minimum $55, which with the BetOnline 50% deposit bonus would get you $27.50 in bonuses. If you deposit $2000, you get the max $1000 Soccer World Cup free bet. You may only use this promo once on your FIRST deposit.
Best World Cup Betting Sites In US
Our US sports betting sites for soccer give the ‘GREEN LIGHT’ for players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in ANY US State.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 In Free Bet Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
And, if you like betting when out and about, you can check out the best soccer betting apps to use in the USA to wager on the World Cup and watch the action when on the go.
2022 World Cup Betting Odds
Brazil are the World Cup favorites with all the Sportsbooks leading into football’s biggest tournament and since 1986 (9 events) we’ve seen three nations that started the tournament as favourites go onto win.
The USA soccer team have a FIFA World ranking of 16, so there are only fifteen countries with a better chance than them of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – so they must have a squeak of at least getting out of their Group B with England, Iran and Wales.
See the full ‘Futures’ betting for each country below.
You can use ANY of the World Cup free bets that are on offer on this page to back a team to win to go all the way in Qatar and lift the trophy, go with matches most days you can redeem your free bets on these games too – it’s up to you!
|FIFA World Cup 2022 Futures
|Odds
|Play
|BRAZIL
|+365
|ARGENTINA
|+550
|FRANCE
|+700
|ENGLAND
|+900
|SPAIN
|+900
|GERMANY
|+1100
|NETHERLANDS
|+1300
|PORTUGAL
|+1600
|BELGIUM
|+1900
|DENMARK
|+3300
|URUGUAY
|+4500
|CROATIA
|+6000
|SENEGAL
|+9000
|USA
|+10000
|SERBIA
|+10000
|SWITZERLAND
|+11000
|MEXICO
|+20000
|POLAND
|+20000
|ECUADOR
|+20000
|WALES
|+25000
|CANADA
|+27500
|CAMEROON
|+30000
|JAPAN
|+30000
|MOROCCO
|+30000
|SOUTH KOREA
|+30000
|GHANA
|+35000
|QATAR
|+40000
|AUSTRALIA
|+40000
|COSTA RICA
|+40000
|IRAN
|+50000
|TUNISIA
|+75000
|SAUDI ARABIA
|+75000
Note: Odds are subject to change
USA Soccer World Cup Group Games
The United States Mens National Team are in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, joined England, Iran and Wales also in their section and with the group having an average FIFA world ranking of ’15’ – this is lowest of all the 8 groups to suggest it could be tight!
See below the USA’s opening three group games, then if they finish first or second in the group (3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie) they will progress to the knockout stages.
Mon Nov 21: USA v WALES (2pmET)
|USA v Wales: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|USA
|+153
|DRAW
|+206
|WALES
|+224
Note: Odds are subject to change
Fri Nov 25: ENGLAND v USA (2pmET)
|USA v England: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|USA
|+520
|DRAW
|+310
|ENGLAND
|-170
Note: Odds are subject to change
Tues Nov 29: IRAN v USA (2pmET)
|USA v Iran: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|USA
|TBC
|DRAW
|TBC
|IRAN
|TBC
Note: Odds are subject to change
Main Markets To Look For Ahead Of The FIFA World?
See below at the detailed list with definitions of what each of the markets are on our US sports betting sites for the FIFA World Cup.
- Money Line Match Betting: Pick a team to win a game (or the tie)
- Under/Over 2.5 Goals: Select how many goals will be scored in a match
- World Cup Match Spreads: Bet on sides with a goal handicap
- World Cup Group Betting: Back a team to win their respective group
- World Cup Futures: Back a team (country to win the 2022 World Cup)
- World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting: Select a player to score the most World Cup goals
FIFA World Cup Betting — How To Watch 2022 Soccer World Cup In USA
- 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
- 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
- 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CT): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am (World Cup Times Guide)
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
- 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
- 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850
Best World Cup 2022 Betting Sites In ANY US State
- BetOnline – Best World Cup soccer odds
- Everygame – Cracking joining offer and live streams
- Bovada – Leader for World Cup soccer markets
- MyBookie – Must-see free bet joining offer
- BetUS – Generous World Cup soccer free bet offer
US Sports Betting Sites For Soccer World Cup 2022 Reviewed
See our reviews for the US sports betting sites for Soccer World Cup markets and free bets. Go through their simple welcome offers and see what you can get in terms of World Cup free bets, and just how to claim these FIFA World Cup sports bonuses.
We think you’ll be happy as there’s $6000 in free bets up for grabs!
BetOnline: World Cup Betting Site With $1000 Free Bet To Claim
Join BetOnline and you’ll not be disappointed as you’ll then be able to place bets on the World Cup 2022 in US, plus if you also enter our special bonus code INSIDERS when you make your opening deposit, they will also reward you by matching whatever you outlay to 50%.
So, if you deposited $100, you will receive a $50 bonus, while the minimum to unlock the offer is just $55 – meaning you’ll get a $27.50 World Cup free bet.
But, please note that this offer is only available on your FIRST DEPOSIT – so, if you can, the advice is to try and go as close to the maximum $2000 as you can!
Reardless, the BetOnline World Cup soccer bonus offer still means you’ll ‘hitting the back of the net’ with up to $1000 a FIFA World Cup free bet.
See our table below with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$2000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$1000
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$500
|$500
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$250
|$250
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$125
BetOnline World Cup Soccer Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of just $55
- Bet On The World Cup in ANY US State
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
- US Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame: Grab Your $750 Sports Betting Bonus For 2022 World Cup
Everygame have a top array of markets that you can bet on the FIFA World Cup with and they also allow you to place bets if you live in ANY US state.
Just like the other top World Cup Sportsbooks on this site, Everygame will also give new customers the option to claim World Cup free bets to use at the up-coming tournament.
They’ve got a maximum of $750 on offer.
Yes, you can score from ‘outside the box’ with Everygame by just making a deposit of up to $250 and then Everygame will match that 100% – meaning a cool $250 extra in your new account.
The good times continue with Everygame too, as they will allow you to repeat this 100% matched deposit bonus up to £250 another two times!
Therefore, overall you can hit a ‘HAT-TRICK’ of World Cup free bets of $250 each, which gives you a total of $750 to fire at the soccer Sportsbooks for the action in Qatar.
Just remember to use our special World Cup PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ when you sign-up and deposit so you don’t miss out on this extra free cash.
Everygame World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- Place bets on the 2022 World Cup in ANY US State
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Bovada: $750 In US Sports Betting Free Bets for FIFA World Cup
Bovada are the next soccer Sportsbook to join the party as you can ‘hit them on the break’ with up to $750 in soccer World Cup free bets and, again, they will allow you to bet on the World Cup 2022 in any US state.
To keep things simple, it’s the same PROMO CODE INSIDERS with all our betting partners on this page – just enter this when making your opening deposit.
Want To Know More? All you need to know really is that Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%.
Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will get a free bet worth $750 and a nice betting bank to go to war with ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Plus, don’t worry if you can’t outlay the full $1000 – even a $250 deposit gets you a $187.50 World Cup soccer free bet for the month-long tournament.
See below our table with some deposit examples when joining Bovada.
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$750
|$500
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$375
|$250
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$187.50
|$125
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$93.75
Bovada FIFA World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 World Cup Free Bets
- Bet On The FIFA World Cup in ANY US State
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- US Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
MyBookie: FIFA World Cup Betting Site With $1,000 US Sports Betting Soccer Free Bets
MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your World Cup free bet.
You can ‘max-out’ with a $2000 deposit if you can, which will get you a $1000 World Cup free bet, or don’t worry if you have to go smaller as the minimum is only $50 – so a $25 soccer bonus.
It’s PROMO CODE INSIDERS again with MyBookie and they are another US soccer World Cup betting site that will give you the green light to wager bets if you live in America.
See below our table with some deposit examples when joining MyBookie
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$2000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$1000
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$500
|$500
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$250
|$250
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$125
MyBookie World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- US Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS: £2,500 US Sports Betting Free Bets To Use at World Cup
The last soccer World Cup sports betting site to get into bed with are BetUS.
Billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’, so that statement tell you all you need to know.
Go to their site and see if you agree, but with all the markets you’ll need, that include the FIFA World Cup, then if you want to bet on the top-class soccer action they have to be in your corner.
They’ve also got one of the largest ‘new customer’ joining offers on the market with a whopping 125% matched bonus on the table if you use our Promo Code INSIDERS.
A 125% maths question is not always easy to work out – but if you deposit $2000 they will give you a $2500 soccer free bet that you can use when betting on the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Can’t go that large to start? Don’t worry, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet, or $250 will bag you $312.50 in World Cup free bets.
See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$2000
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$2500
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$1250
|$500
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$625
|$250
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$312.50
BetUS World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- US sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In World Cup Free Bets | Join Our Leading US Sports Betting Sites For Soccer Bonsues With Promo Code: INSIDERS
We’ve added our trusted US Sports Betting Sites in a matrix table below with each of their offers – join, deposit and use them to bet on the World Cup in ANY US state.
If you can ‘GO LARGE’ with them all then you’ll be sitting on with WHOPPING $6000 in free bets that you could use to bet on the World Cup and you can also do this when placing bets in ANY US state, including New York and Kentucky.
TOP TIP – Don’t forget to use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you unlock the soccer free bets that are on offer. By taking up these top offers it means soccer fans looking to bet on the FIFA World Cup can do so with a pocket-full of free bet bonuses.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- What Are The FIFA World Rankings? We look at the 32 teams and how they are ranked
- Best Soccer Betting Apps In USA for 2022 – The top soccer betting mobile apps reviewed
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting