Bet On The World Cup Using Cryptocurrency With Lucky Block Sportsbook

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

You can bet on the 2022 World Cup using cryptocurrency with newly launched Sportsbook Lucky Block. New customers can also claim a 15% cashback on any net losses during their first 7 days. See how you can sign-up below.



1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

How To Bet On 2022 World Cup With Crypto In USA



Just see the quick and easy steps below and this will help you open your new Lucky Block Crypto account that will let you to place bets any of the 2022 FIFA World Cup games, right up till the final on Sunday December 18.

Sign up with LUCKY BLOCK here Deposit with your choice of crypto Start betting on the World Cup and get 15% cashback on first 7 days losses

RELATED: FIFA World Cup Bitcoin Betting Sites – Best Crypto Betting Sites, Markets & Tips

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Place Bets On The World Cup With Lucky Block?



Lucky Block have all the leading cryptocurrencies to choose from, so once signed-up you’ll be able to find your preferred method to deposit.

There will be a required number of blockchain confirmations depending on which currency you decide to use and before the funds are added to your new Lucky Block account. You see the table below for more info.

Also note, there are no deposit fees with Lucky Block – but you may have to pay provider or mining fees based on the method you use to deposit. The minimum deposit is just $1 (or currency equivalent)

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins



TOP TIP: You can also deposit with fiat money

Lucky Block Payment Methods Supported

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Tether

Cardano

Wire Transfer

Credit Card

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Registration Process Is Quick With NO KYC Checks Using Lucky Block



The ‘good news’ keeps coming with Lucky Block as their ‘form-based’ registration process is also very quick to complete – taking less than a minute!

Just open your account by entering your email address, then pick a username and password. Then with NO email verification or annoying KYC checks either, then Lucky Block have made joining a walk in the park.

1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

How Do The Crypto Withdrawals With Lucky Block Work?



Withdrawals are processed almost instantly most of the time and will then be credited back to your account as soon as your transaction is confirmed sufficiently on the blockchain. However, in some cases (these are rare) these withdrawals may need to be reviewed by the Lucky Block team before processed and can take 24 hours to look into.

Payout Times With Lucky Block

Bitcoin : Up to 1 hour

: Up to 1 hour Bitcoin Cash : Up to 5 mins

: Up to 5 mins Litecoin : Up to 8 mins

: Up to 8 mins Dogecoin : Up to 1 min

: Up to 1 min Ethereum : Up to 5 mins

: Up to 5 mins Tether : Up to 5 mins

: Up to 5 mins Cardano : Up to 10 mins

: Up to 10 mins Wire Transfer : Up to 2 bank days

: Up to 2 bank days Credit Card: Up to 2 bank days

Key Lucky Block Withdrawal Terms

No withdrawal fees

Unlimited withdrawal limit

Can withdraw with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Dogecoin, ERC20, OMNI & Cardano

World Cup Betting Markets

After you’ve joined up with Lucky Block and deposited with your preferred crypto currency, just go over to their ‘Sports’ section where you will see all today’s FIFA World Cup matches.

You can bet on the popular win/draw/win market (see the latest Lucky Block odds below), plus there’s a stack of other associated markets to take advantage of.

See some of the other World Cup betting markets below for the individual matches and the futures.

World Cup Futures – Bet on a team to win the World Cup?

Bet on a team to win the World Cup? Half-time/Full-time – Which team will be winning at HT and then FT

Which team will be winning at HT and then FT Goal Scorer – Bet on players to score the first (or anytime) goals

Bet on players to score the first (or anytime) goals Cards – How many cards (yellow/red) will be shown in the game

How many cards (yellow/red) will be shown in the game First Goal – Which team will score the first goal of the match?

Which team will score the first goal of the match? Overs/Unders – Predict how many total goals the game will have

Predict how many total goals the game will have Double Chance – Pick two of the three 90mins match outcomes

Pick two of the three 90mins match outcomes Both Teams To Score – Bet on both teams to score (or not)

Lucky Block Sportsbook Review: Bet On The 2022 World Cup With Crypto



See below the benefits to joining with new crypto Sportsbook Lucky Block – including NO KYC sign-up checks, all the leading crypto currencies supported and 15% cashback on any first 7-day losses.

Lucky Block: Bet On The 2022 World Cup Using Cryptocurrency, plus 15% Cashback On Any First 7 Day Losses

The Lucky Block Sportsbook has 35+ sports and 15 eSports to pick from, so all your sports betting needs are catered for. Casino players are looked after too as they can also choose from nearly 100 separate game platforms.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook will also accept all forms of cryptocurrency – that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and LBLOCK are also expected to be added as payment options in the pipeline.

Restricted Regions

There are some restricted regions with Lucky Block, which won’t allow access to their site, but there is a way around this. By using a GEO or VPN from Canada, then you’ll be able to set up your new Lucky Block account and place bets going forward.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY NET LOSSES

New Lucky Block customers can also take advantage of their promo welcome offer that will give a 15% cashback on any losses over the first 7 days.

On the 8th day of betting, just contact the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be a loss.

Lucky Block Cashback Offer Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Related Articles