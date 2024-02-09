Place a bet on the Super Bowl in Canada with the best CA betting site listed below and also get a $400 free bet along the way.



With Super Bowl LVIII fast-approaching you can bet on big 49ers vs Chiefs clash the with our featured Canada sports betting site below.

Also, you can bet on the Super Bowl in Canada or any region, even if it has not yet been legalized where you are located with our reliable and easy-to-use Canada offshore sportsbook below.

Best Canada NFL Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: $400 Free Bet (100% Deposit Bonus)



Bodog is our recommended Canada sportsbook for NFL betting. Just click the link below to join and get up to a $400 free bet which can be used to place a bet on Super Bowl 2024 this Sunday in Las Vegas.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl in Canada



Placing a bet on the Super Bowl if living in Canada is not hard, so check out our three simple steps here.

Click on the above ‘Bodog’ link and you will be directed to their site. Find the ‘Join Now’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured safely and privately.

2. Deposit and Fund Your Account



Find the banking or cashier area on the Bodog site and select one of the many deposit options – and add some money to your account. In order to make full use of their $400 in free bets you will need to deposit $400 with their 100% deposit bonus.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets



Click on their ‘Sports’ and then ‘Football’ tab which will take you to a page with all the Super Bowl markets on.

Find a market you want to bet on and click on it – this will bring up the popular betting markets which allow you to place bets on the Super Bowl in Canada.

Now click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. You can enter your stake here and any possible winnings (if the bet wins) will be shown too.

Then, just simply click ‘place bet’, sit back and enjoy the action.

Canada Sports Betting Latest For Super Bowl 2024

Most of the time betting on the Super Bowl is easily done, but there are some areas that still make it hard, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best Canada sports betting sites on this page don’t need to adhere to the set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

As mentioned, there is also up to $2,250 in NFL free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.

Top Five Canada Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2024