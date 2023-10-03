Soccer

Bet On The Champions League In USA With Bovada | $750 In Soccer Free Bets

Andy Newton
Champions League In Mexico
Place bets on the Champions League in the USA with Bovada and also claim up to $750 in soccer free bets. You can also bet in ANY US State, so Champions League betting is made super-easy with Bovada.

Bovada Champions League Betting Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the upcoming Champions League Group matches which continue this midweek (3 & 4 Oct).

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for Champions League betting.

How To Claim Your Champions League Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in soccer free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Champions League Free Bet

RELATED: Best Champions League Betting Sites In The USA 2023 | How To Bet On Soccer In US

Bovada Champions League Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the upcoming Champions League soccer action with top offshore US sportsbook Bovada:

  • Find the ‘Soccer section
  • Click on the Champions League markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and click ‘place bet’

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why You Should Join Bovada For Champions League Soccer Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on soccer specifically – including the Champions League, with all the main match betting markets covered.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on soccer, Bovada has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new season. Available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why soccer betting fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account.

Be sure to sign-up to Bovada for all of your Champions League bets this season.

Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • $750 sign-up bonus
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Vs. Galatasaray – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H, Prediction

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
