Betting

Bet on the Australian Open With $750 Bovada Sportsbook Bonus – Best Tennis Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tennis Betting Sites
Tennis Betting Sites

Using one of the best tennis betting sites, we show you how to claim Bovada’s welcome offer for new customers, which affords you up to $750 in sportsbook bonuses to use on the Australian Open.

Best Tennis Betting Sites For Australian Open

75% Deposit Bonus Up to $750 For the Australian Open T&Cs apply, 18+

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here

How to Claim $750 Bovada Sportsbook Bonus

First round matches conclude on day three, and as we look ahead to an intriguing slate of second round match-ups, you can compliment your viewing with a sportsbook bonus.

SportsLens‘ research team scoured the web to find the best tennis betting sites for the 2024 Australian Open, which revealed Bovada to be a top pick.

Thousands of established customers across the nation have already opted to make it their destination for wagering, and as one of the leading US sportsbooks, their reputation precedes them.

Here’s how to take advantage of their welcome offer.

Become a Bovada User

Click the link at the top of the page to head to Bovada – here you will be promoted with a few fields to fill in.

If you are 18 or over, have a valid email and a password in mind, you are all set.

It is worth noting that Bovada is one of the best offshore sportsbooks, meaning they accept users from any US state.

Make A First Deposit

Bovada’s sportsbook bonus works as a 75% match on your first deposit, with the maximum set at $750. In order to redeem the very highest bonus, you would need to make a first deposit of $1000.

Bet On Australian Open Tennis

Bovada are sports specialists, and tennis is certainly no exception. Simply flick through their offerings to find the ‘tennis’ button using the navigation menu, which will bring up all the major upcoming games.

Select your bet, input your wager amount and place it.

Popular Betting Options For the Australian Open on Bovada

As mentioned, Bovada are among the top picks out of the tennis betting sites we explored, not least for their varied markets.

Users are not only able to wager on moneyline winners, but options such as service game props, yes/no match props and correct scores means there is no shortage of avenues to explore.

Unrivalled live betting capabilities with a visual graphic of the events unfolding, as well as the option of Australian Open live streaming means you can follow along as it happens.

If you are short of inspiration for your first wager, see our Australian Open outright picks.

In addition, SportsLens will have daily picks for each round of the tournament – see what we are predicting for Australian Open Day Four.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Tennis Betting Sites
Betting

LATEST Bet on the Australian Open With $750 Bovada Sportsbook Bonus – Best Tennis Betting Sites

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 16 2024
rsz 17548171965
Betting
NBA Odds: When Will The Boston Celtics Finally Lose A Home Game?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024

We are coming up on the three-month mark in the 2023-24 NBA season, and the top of the standings in each conference is starting to take shape. While there is…

Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
Betting
Eagles vs Bucs: Best Prop Bets for 2024 NFL Wild Card Game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024

Tonight, the Eagles will be on the road to face the Buccaneers for the second time this season. Philadelphia was on the road earlier this season in Week 3. The…

Scottie Barnes Raptors pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Celtics Vs. Raptors Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024
How to Bet on the Australian Open in Texas
Betting
How to Bet on the Australian Open in Texas – Best TX Betting Sites For Tennis
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024
Bet on Australian Open Tennis
Betting
Bet on Australian Open Tennis With $1000 BetOnline Sportsbook Bonus
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn14
Betting
NBA Odds: Will The Lakers Draft Bronny James? Or Will It Be The Cavaliers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top