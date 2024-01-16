Using one of the best tennis betting sites, we show you how to claim Bovada’s welcome offer for new customers, which affords you up to $750 in sportsbook bonuses to use on the Australian Open.

Best Tennis Betting Sites For Australian Open

How to Claim $750 Bovada Sportsbook Bonus

First round matches conclude on day three, and as we look ahead to an intriguing slate of second round match-ups, you can compliment your viewing with a sportsbook bonus.

SportsLens‘ research team scoured the web to find the best tennis betting sites for the 2024 Australian Open, which revealed Bovada to be a top pick.

Thousands of established customers across the nation have already opted to make it their destination for wagering, and as one of the leading US sportsbooks, their reputation precedes them.

Here’s how to take advantage of their welcome offer.

Become a Bovada User

Click the link at the top of the page to head to Bovada – here you will be promoted with a few fields to fill in.

If you are 18 or over, have a valid email and a password in mind, you are all set.

It is worth noting that Bovada is one of the best offshore sportsbooks, meaning they accept users from any US state.

Make A First Deposit

Bovada’s sportsbook bonus works as a 75% match on your first deposit, with the maximum set at $750. In order to redeem the very highest bonus, you would need to make a first deposit of $1000.

Bet On Australian Open Tennis

Bovada are sports specialists, and tennis is certainly no exception. Simply flick through their offerings to find the ‘tennis’ button using the navigation menu, which will bring up all the major upcoming games.

Select your bet, input your wager amount and place it.

Popular Betting Options For the Australian Open on Bovada

As mentioned, Bovada are among the top picks out of the tennis betting sites we explored, not least for their varied markets.

Users are not only able to wager on moneyline winners, but options such as service game props, yes/no match props and correct scores means there is no shortage of avenues to explore.

Unrivalled live betting capabilities with a visual graphic of the events unfolding, as well as the option of Australian Open live streaming means you can follow along as it happens.

If you are short of inspiration for your first wager, see our Australian Open outright picks.

In addition, SportsLens will have daily picks for each round of the tournament – see what we are predicting for Australian Open Day Four.