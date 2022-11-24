Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndiaVietnamVietnamIndonesiaIndonesia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News bet on thanksgiving football with nfl promo code insiders for 1000 free bet

Bet On Thanksgiving Football With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 Free Bet

Author image

Updated

35 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
skysports josh allen buffalo bills 5231248

NFL Thanksgiving has three games and you can use our bonus code ‘INSIDERS’ to get up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline, as well as have a chance of winning $20k on their parlay competition. 

NFL Thanksgiving Football Promo Code For $1,000 Free Bet

You can click below to sign up to BetOnline which will allow you to claim up to $1000 in NFL free bets, as well as take part in the $20k parlay competition.

Up To $1k NFL Free Bet & $20k Thanksgiving Parlay Competition
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

How To Use The NFL Thanksgiving Football Promo Code

To take part in the BetOnline Thanksgiving betting offer, you must first sign up which you can do so by following our step-by-step guide below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Fill out the relevant information to create an account
  3. Deposit at least $55 into your account using promo code ‘INSIDERS’
  4. Start betting with BetOnline’s Thanksgiving $20k Parlay competition

NFL Thanksgiving Football Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Buffalo Bills -465 Bet On Thanksgiving Football With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 Free Bet
Detroit Lions +375 Bet On Thanksgiving Football With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 Free Bet
Bet Money Line Play
New York Giants +385 Bet On Thanksgiving Football With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 Free Bet
Dallas Cowboys -475 Bet On Thanksgiving Football With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 Free Bet
Bet Money Line Play
New England Patriots +125 Bet On Thanksgiving Football With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 Free Bet
Minnesota Vikings -145 Bet On Thanksgiving Football With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For $1000 Free Bet

NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Markets

Since its inception in 1920, the NFL has played games on Thanksgiving Day and traditionally include one hosted by the Detroit Lions and one by the Dallas Cowboys.

Since 2006, a third primetime game has also been played on the day which will feature the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Alongside betting on standard NFL markets, there are also special Thanksgiving markets to punt on and have your say with BetOnline.

Odds For Thanksgiving Records To Be Broken

  • Most Receiving Yards – (A. Johnson 188) +500
  • Most Passing Yards – (T. Aikman 455) +700
  • Most Sacks – (C. Jordan 4) +1600
  • Most Receiving TDs – (S. Sharpe 4) +2000
  • Most Passing TDs – P. Manning (6) +2500
  • Most Rushing Yards – (OJ Simpson 273) +3300

Other NFL Thanksgiving Betting Markets

  • Thanksgiving Passing Yards Leader
  • Thanksgiving Receiving Yards Leader
  • Thanksgiving Rushing Yards Leader
  • Will there be a special teams/defensive TD on Thanksgiving?
  • Will any Thanksgiving game go to overtime?

Thanksgiving Football Betting Pick

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens