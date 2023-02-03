Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and fans are gearing up for the big game. On Sunday, February 12, The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the highly anticipated matchup. As the excitement builds, Bovada is offering a variety of fun prop bets, including some involving cryptocurrency.

Bovada’s Crypto Props

Prop bets, also known as proposition bets, are wagers made on specific outcomes that are not directly related to the final score of a game. They can range from the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach to the length of the national anthem.

Bovada is now giving fans the chance to bet on the future of cryptocurrencies during Super Bowl LVII. The platform is offering wagers on whether Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) will be up or down after the game compared to the kick-off time.

For Bitcoin, Bovada is offering odds of -130 for “up.” This means that if you bet $130 on “up” and Bitcoin finishes the game higher than its kick-off price, you’ll get $100 in winnings, a $65 wager would $50 and so on. Meaanwhile, a successful “down” bet at EVS means if Bitcoin finishes the game with a lower price than at kick-off a $100 wager would win $100, $50 would win $50 and so forth.

Bitcoin Price

Odds Sportsbook Bitcoin Price Goes Up During Super Bowl -130 Bitcoin Price Goes Down During Super Bowl

+100

When it comes to Ethereum, the odds are -125 for “up” and -105 for “down.” And for Ripple, the odds are the same as Ethereum. These odds reflect the sportsbook’s expectations of the likelihood of each outcome.

Ethereum Price

Odds Sportsbook Ethereum Price Goes Up During Super Bowl -125 Ethereum Price Goes Down During Super Bowl

-105

This is a unique opportunity for fans to not only enjoy the game but also make informed bets on the future of cryptocurrencies. The volatility of cryptocurrencies makes them a popular subject for prop bets, as there is always the potential for significant price movements within a short time frame.

Put Your Crypto Knowledge to the Test

Additionally, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in sports and attracts a global audience, making it a prime time for Bovada to offer cryptocurrency prop bets. The popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, and Bovada’s offering allows fans to put their knowledge and instincts to the test.

Bovada’s cryptocurrency prop bets add an exciting new dimension to the Super Bowl viewing experience. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or a cryptocurrency enthusiast, there’s something for everyone.