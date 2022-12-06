Bet On Portugal vs Swizterland With Cryptocurrency: World Cup Crypto Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

If you like World Cup crypto betting, the ‘good news’ is you can place a bet on Portugal vs Switzerland with cryptocurrency by signing-up with Lucky Block, who also supply new players a 15% cashback on any losses over the first 7 days. Learn more below.



1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

How To Bet On Portugal vs Switzerland With Cryptocurrency

You can bet on Portugal vs Switzerland with cryptocurrency Sportsbook Lucky Block. Simply sign-up below in less than a minute, there’s also no annoying KYC checks, plus you get 15% back on any losses over the first 7 days!

See our easy 1-2-3 steps to sign-up with Lucky Block

Sign up HERE with Lucky Block Make an initial deposit using your chosen cryptocurrency Start betting on the World Cup 2022, including Brazil vs South Korea

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

READ ON: To See Our Portugal vs Switzerland Tip and Match Stats



15% Cashback On Any Net Losses From First 7 Days



New Lucky Block customers can also take advantage of their cracking welcome offer that gives a 15% cashback on any net losses over the first 7 days.

So, on the 8th day of betting, all you need to do is get in touch the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be in the negative.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

Portugal vs Switzerland Tip, Match Stats & Head-to-Head Record



See below the key match stats for today’s World Cup fixture between Portugal vs Switzerland. Use these stats to find new betting angles into the game or use our ‘BIG STAT’ Portugal vs Switzerland tip to place a bet on the game using your new cryptocurrency Sportsbook account with Lucky Block.

Portugal vs Switzerland Match Betting



Tuesday, December 6th 2022 Odds Sportsbook PORTUGAL 1.90 Draw 3.60 SWITZERLAND

4.60

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face Switzerland today in a crucial World Cup game with a place in the Quarter-finals at stake.

Portugal Are The Lower Ranked FIFA Side

The FIFA rankings give Portugal the slight edge at 9th, with Switzerland back in 15th and this is reflected in the match betting with Portugal the favourites to win the game inside 90 mins @ 1.90 with Lucky Block, with the Draw 3.60 and Switzerland 4.60.

Do The Past Stats Indicate a Low-Scoring Match?

The sides have met 13 times in the past with Portugal winning six, Switzerland 4 and 3 draws – they last played in the Nation League, which ended in a 1-0 win to the Swiss. You can back a repeat of this score @ 8.20 with Lucky Block.

However, prior to that last game, Portugal have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads, but the stats based on their recent meetings also suggest a tight low-scoring game. Both teams DIDN’T score in 6 of the last 7, while 6 of the last 8 went UNDER 2.5 GOALS. You can back both teams NOT to score @ 1.78 or Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.73 with Lucky Block.

Ronaldo and Shaqiri Will Be Popular In The Scoring Markets

Ronaldo will be hunting for his 119th International goal for Portugal and is on offer at 2.50 to score 1+ goal, or 8.5 to net 2+. While Switzerland’s Shaqiri is their main man in front of goal with 27 strikes for his country – he’s 5.50 to get 1+ goal, or 57.00 to grab 2+ goals with Lucky Block.

The Stats Suggest Both Teams WON’T Score

Overall, it’s set up to be a cagey game and you can certainly make a case for either side. However, with both teams NOT scoring in 7 of Portugal’s last 9 matches and also this bet paying out in 86% of the last seven meetings between the sides, then this is how we are going to play this fixture.

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS ‘NOT’ TO SCORE @ 1.78 with Lucky Block

See below some more key Portugal vs Switzerland match stats that might point you in the direction of some more bets for the big World Cup ‘last 16’ game today.

1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

Portugal vs Switzerland Head-to-Head Stats



FIFA World Ranking, Portugal 9, Switzerland 15

Played 13 times, Portugal 6, Draws 3. Switzerland 4

Last met (Nations League, June 22), Switzerland 1-0 Portugal

Portugal have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Both teams DIDN’T score in 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

6 of the last 8 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Portugal Match Stats

Portugal have scored 2+ goals in 4 of their last 5 games

Both teams DIDN’T score in 7 of Portugal’s last 9 games

Portugal have scored 3+ goals in 3 of their last 5 games

4 of Portugal’s last 5 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo, 118 goals (194 caps)

Switzerland Match Stats

Have lost just 2 of their last 8 games

Switzerland have won 5 of their last 8 games

6 of Switzerland’s last 9 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams scored in 4 of Switzerland’s last 7 games

Top Scorer: Xherdan Shaqiri, 27 goals (111 caps)

RELATED: FIFA World Cup Bitcoin Betting Sites – Best Crypto Betting Sites, Markets & Tips

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Bet On The World Cup?

With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to choose from a wide range of options when it comes to using their currencies on the World Cup.

Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

Learn How To Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup

Sign up to Lucky Block Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu Deposit into your account and start betting on the World Cup

Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, Lucky Block does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.

There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit?

The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.

1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

Lucky Block Sportsbook Review:



The launch of Lucky Block’s casino and sportsbook has been widely anticipated by keen bettors and crypto holders, and their multi-faceted offerings from a gaming and gambling perspective means there are plenty of ways to bulk out your wallet.

Their extensive sportsbook is home to 35+ categories, with everything from soccer, football and basketball to F1, cricket and 15 eSports.

15% Cashback On First 7-Day Losses

As mentioned, customers will also be able to benefit from Lucky Block’s generous welcome offering for users who suffer a net loss by the end of their first week.

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to claim your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

Day one is the date you registered

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

Related Articles