Bet On Portugal vs Swizterland With Cryptocurrency: World Cup Crypto Betting

How To Bet On Portugal vs Switzerland With Cryptocurrency
15% Cashback On Any Net Losses From First 7 Days
New Lucky Block customers can also take advantage of their cracking welcome offer that gives a 15% cashback on any net losses over the first 7 days.
So, on the 8th day of betting, all you need to do is get in touch the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be in the negative.
Lucky Block Key Terms
- 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
- The day you join is considered ‘day one’
- Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
- No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback
Portugal vs Switzerland Tip, Match Stats & Head-to-Head Record
See below the key match stats for today's World Cup fixture between Portugal vs Switzerland.
Portugal vs Switzerland Match Betting
|Tuesday, December 6th 2022
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|PORTUGAL
|1.90
|Draw
|3.60
|SWITZERLAND
|4.60
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face Switzerland today in a crucial World Cup game with a place in the Quarter-finals at stake.
Portugal Are The Lower Ranked FIFA Side
The FIFA rankings give Portugal the slight edge at 9th, with Switzerland back in 15th and this is reflected in the match betting with Portugal the favourites to win the game inside 90 mins @ 1.90, with the Draw 3.60 and Switzerland 4.60.
Do The Past Stats Indicate a Low-Scoring Match?
The sides have met 13 times in the past with Portugal winning six, Switzerland 4 and 3 draws – they last played in the Nation League, which ended in a 1-0 win to the Swiss.
However, prior to that last game, Portugal have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads, but the stats based on their recent meetings also suggest a tight low-scoring game. Both teams DIDN'T score in 6 of the last 7, while 6 of the last 8 went UNDER 2.5 GOALS.
Ronaldo and Shaqiri Will Be Popular In The Scoring Markets
Ronaldo will be hunting for his 119th International goal for Portugal. While Switzerland's Shaqiri is their main man in front of goal with 27 strikes for his country.
The Stats Suggest Both Teams WON’T Score
Overall, it's set up to be a cagey game and you can certainly make a case for either side. However, with both teams NOT scoring in 7 of Portugal's last 9 matches and also this bet paying out in 86% of the last seven meetings between the sides, then this is how we are going to play this fixture.
BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS 'NOT' TO SCORE
See below some more key Portugal vs Switzerland match stats that might point you in the direction of some more bets for the big World Cup ‘last 16’ game today.
Portugal vs Switzerland Head-to-Head Stats
- FIFA World Ranking, Portugal 9, Switzerland 15
- Played 13 times, Portugal 6, Draws 3. Switzerland 4
- Last met (Nations League, June 22), Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
- Portugal have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads
- 6 of the last 8 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
Portugal Match Stats
- Portugal have scored 2+ goals in 4 of their last 5 games
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 7 of Portugal’s last 9 games
- Portugal have scored 3+ goals in 3 of their last 5 games
- 4 of Portugal’s last 5 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo, 118 goals (194 caps)
Switzerland Match Stats
- Have lost just 2 of their last 8 games
- Switzerland have won 5 of their last 8 games
- 6 of Switzerland’s last 9 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams scored in 4 of Switzerland’s last 7 games
- Top Scorer: Xherdan Shaqiri, 27 goals (111 caps)
RELATED: FIFA World Cup Bitcoin Betting Sites – Best Crypto Betting Sites, Markets & Tips
What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Bet On The World Cup?
With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to choose from a wide range of options when it comes to using their currencies on the World Cup.
Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Tether (USDT)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Cardano (ADA)
Learn How To Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup
- Sign up to Lucky Block
- Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu
- Deposit into your account and start betting on the World Cup
Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, some sites do not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.
There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT
|ADA
|Network
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin Cash
|Litecoin
|Dogecoin
|ERC20
|OMNI
|Cardano
|Confirmations
|1
|6
|6
|6
|10
|2
|15
|Avg time
|10 mins to 1 hr
|15s to 5 mins
|2 mins to 8 mins
|~1 minute
|15s to 5 mins
|~5mins
|5mins to 10mins
Is There a Minimum Deposit?
The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT (OMNI)
|ADA
|Minimum Deposit
|0.0001
|0.001
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.0001
|1
It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.
Lucky Block Sportsbook Review:
The launch of Lucky Block’s casino and sportsbook has been widely anticipated by keen bettors and crypto holders, and their multi-faceted offerings from a gaming and gambling perspective means there are plenty of ways to bulk out your wallet.
Their extensive sportsbook is home to 35+ categories, with everything from soccer, football and basketball to F1, cricket and 15 eSports.
