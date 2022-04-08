Bet £10 on Everton vs Man United Get £30 Grand National Free Bets

Are you a fan of betting on both football and horse racing? If so, you’ll love this bonus at BetUK. All you need to do is wager £10 on the Everton vs Manchester United match, and you’ll be given £30 of free bets to use on the Grand National. Find out more about this great BetUK bonus below.
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
BetUK betting offers
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
How to Claim £30 Grand National Free Bets at BetUK
It’s incredibly simple to claim your £30 of free bets to use on the Grand National. Just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.
- Head over to BetUK using this link
- Deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Receive 3 x £10 free bets when initial bet is settled
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Best Free Bet Offers
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tip
The first decision you’ll have to make is what to bet on in the Everton vs Manchester United match. If you’re unsure about this, we’ve got a fantastic Everton vs Manchester United betting tip for you below.
As everyone knows, Everton have been abysmal this season. Manchester United haven’t been much better, but they’ll go into the game as massive favourites. However, a bet on Manchester United only has odds of 4/5, which doesn’t make betting worth it.
So, instead, we’re going to look at predicting the exact score. When doing this, we’re going to take into account the fact that this fixture often sees plenty of goals – there have been 18 goals in the past five matches. We’re also going to predict United to win, as Everton have been terrible recently.
After looking at all the possible scores and the odds offered on them, we’ve settled on Manchester United winning 3-1. Bet on this at BetUK and you’ll receive odds of 12/1. If you think Everton won’t even manage a goal, you’ll get the same odds for 3-0.
Everton vs Manchester United betting tip: Everton 1 Manchester United 3 @ 12/1 with BetUK
Grand National Betting Options
When you’ve received your £30 in free bets to use on the Grand National, you’ll need to decide how to use them. Many will simply bet on the horse they think will win, with the current favourite being Snow Leopardess. Others will take a punt on a horse with longer odds, hoping to scoop a huge prize if it comes in first.
Many will also choose to place an each way bet, giving them more chance of getting a win. Winning an each way bet is made even more likely by the fact that BetUK will be paying six places at the Grand National.
Some gamblers will decide to use their free bets for accumulators. There are several races taking place at Aintree throughout Saturday, as well as meets being held elsewhere in the country. If you manage to pick a winning acca, you could find yourself winning thousands of pounds from your free bet.
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
BetUK betting offers
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets